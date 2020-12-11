Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Bras

With the Christmas holiday just weeks away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items with major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette and Hanes are still available at Amazon's Holiday Deals sale event.

Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times, but thanks to the Amazon Holiday Deals event, you can stock up on all your unmentionables without leaving your home.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon's Holiday sale has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles.

Shop ET's top picks of the best bra deals still available from Amazon's Holiday Deals Sale.

Women's Comfort Evolution Bra Hanes Amazon Women's Comfort Evolution Bra Hanes This Hanes seamless and wireless bra is the perfect bra for maximum comfort and a smooth look. REGULARLY $14 $11.19 at Amazon

Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Bali Amazon Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Bali A front closure shaping underwire bra from Bali. This bra provides a front closure for easy fastening. REGULARLY $44 $14.99 at Amazon

Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack Fruit of the Loom Amazon Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack Fruit of the Loom Fruit of the Loom's lightly padded cotton and spandex blend T-shirt bra with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. REGULARLY $20 Starting $12 at Amazon

Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X. REGULARLY $28 Starting $23.20 at Amazon

One Shoulder Sports Bra Running Girl Amazon One Shoulder Sports Bra Running Girl Running Girl’s comfortable and stylish one shoulder bra blends nylon and spandex for a curve-hugging and supportive fit that's great for yoga, or post-surgery recovery. This fashionable bra is available in sizes small to XX-large. $18.99 at Amazon

Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra Calvin Klein Amazon Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra Calvin Klein Calvin Klein's seamless contour bra is constructed from nylon and lycra, with light padding. REGULARLY $38 $30 at Amazon

Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra Fantasie Amazon Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra Fantasie Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose. $58 at Amazon

Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra Maidenform Amazon Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra Maidenform A Maidenform maximum coverage bra with underwire for support. REGULARLY $44 $19.99 at Amazon

Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra Dobreva Amazon Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra Dobreva Dobreva’s lace front closer bra is made from breathable and soft fabrics, and features push-up foam cups to uplift and enhance your cleavage. $23.99 at Amazon

Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra Vanity Fair Amazon Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra Vanity Fair Vanity Fair’s full figure underwire bra converts four different ways: strapless, traditional, crisscross, and halter. REGULARLY $44 $22 at Amazon

Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra Delimira Amazon Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra Delimira Made for DD cups and above, Delimira’s sexy and supportive padded lace bra comes in over a dozen colors, including black, beige, and mystery blue. $19.49 at Amazon

