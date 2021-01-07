TheAmazon New Year, New You sale is in full effect and is a gift that keeps on giving. The biggest shopping days of the year is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear. This Amazon New Year, New You Deals sale event is filled with fantastic markdowns on underwear from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.

No matter what kind of underwear you’re looking for, chances are the Amazon's New Year, New You deals has you covered. With underwear sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on briefs, thongs, seamless, bikini, low rise, boy shorts, boxer briefs, cotton, nylon, and more!

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's New Year Deals Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

ET Style scoured through the Amazon Prime members to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too.

Shop below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more of your favorite holiday fashion picks!

Check out all of our top picks for everything you need for your New Year's Resolution.

Shop all deals Amazon New Year, New You Underwear Deals.

Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack Calvin Klein A cotton bikini panty is a must have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort. REGULARLY $49 $32 at Amazon

Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Invisibles Thong Multipack Panty Calvin Klein A seamless Calvin Klein thong multipack that is essential for every wardrobe. REGULARLY $35 $24.99 at Amazon

Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Calvin Klein Amazon Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants Calvin Klein Ultra soft and sleek boxer trunks by Calvin Klein. REGULARLY $30 $21 at Amazon

Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Amazon Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable. REGULARLY $25 $22 at Amazon

Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Calvin Klein Wear this Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty for maximum comfort and style. REGULARLY $20 $12.79 at Amazon

Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short Maidenform Amazon Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short Maidenform These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. These Maidenform Lace Boy Shorts comes in over 30 colors. REGULARLY $12.00 $9.99 at Amazon

Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks Emporio Armani Amazon Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks Emporio Armani Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani. This 3-pack also comes in 11 other color variations. REGULARLY $44 $39.60 at Amazon

Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties Calvin Klein Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit. These are classic Calvin Klein underwears. REGULARLY $35 $29.35 at Amazon

Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise Felina Amazon Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise Felina A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. REGULARLY $70.00 $40 at Amazon

