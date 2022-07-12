Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFACE do just that — and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. With incredible Amazon Prime Day 2022 skincare deals, you can already save on NuFACE facial toning devices, skincare sets and serums.

The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home.

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it — and fast.

Ahead, shop the best NuFace deals available on Amazon right now. If you're searching for more skincare products, check out the best Amazon Prime Day beauty and anti-aging skincare deals.

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device NuFACE NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up — it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $159 $102 Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity NuFace NuFACE Trinity We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 $217 Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer NuFACE NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer In this NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit you'll receive the Trinity Facial Toning Device and the Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for an at-home microcurrent facial. This NuFace Toning Kit makes the perfect gift. $449 $301 Buy Now

NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $499 $279 Buy Now

