Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun and now is the time to upgrade your at-home viewing experience with the best Prime Day TV deals. If you've been on the hunt for a brand-new smart TV for your living room or bedroom, you can now find deep discounts on high-performance models, like the popular Samsung Frame TV.

You can watch your favorite shows and movies on a new smart TV with 4k resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound and feel like you're right in the action. Now, take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals on top-selling tech brands such as Samsung, Sony, and LG.

If you're looking to further upgrade your TV set-up, check out the best deals on the most advanced streaming devices. And, be sure to check out Amazon Prime Day tech deals to score on tech gadgets for your home.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

