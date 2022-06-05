Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags for 2022
Right now is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags - and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Fossil, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
While you're probably stocking up on cute summer dresses and tops to go with her sandals to enjoy sunny days ahead, you can snag a great deal on designer bags during Amazon's Prime Day Sale. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, you can find a deal on designer handbags for all your favorite fashion trends with this Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Check out ET's picks for Amazon's best designer bags below.
Though it's a mini, this darling tote can hold all you need for a day out and about.
The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a travel day.
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is made of genuine leather. The well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers.
If you're looking for the right bucket bag silhouette from a luxury brand, your search is over. This shoulder bag from Kate Spade is designed to be both chic and practical with room for all your essentials.
This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag.
The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber in bright solid colors to match that color block trend.
Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.
This crossbody handbag by Fossil has a vintage vibe that you can wear with anything and with a magnetic closure, this purse can hold your wallet, makeup, keys and everything else you need.
This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather — what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
This eye-catching all-leather Fossil Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag is sturdy with understated style in just the right colors.
