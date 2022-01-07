Best Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Home Organization in 2022

For 2022, many of our New Year's resolutions is to keep an organized home. After the chaos of the holiday season, it's time to take stock of your kitchen, home office, and other spaces to figure out what system to implement for the new year. Especially, since most of us are continuing to spend more time at home -- cooking, baking and, well, snacking more -- there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon to help you up your home organization game.

Utilize different designs of storage furniture and shelving as instant storage solutions for a tidier, streamlined result. Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes at-home life easier. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom, and closets or getting a head start on your spring cleaning, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home for 2022 and beyond.

And while we're talking about the storage and organization, shop this Christmas tree storage bag for those who still have their tree up!

Read on for ET Style's tips and tricks and shop our favorite items for your kitchen and home organization for the new year.

Over-the-Door Rack

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. This tall tiered rack with eight adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. They're also perfect for extra closet space to store your shoes.

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber lined base and raised edges.

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. Professional home organizing company, The Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items are sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels -- or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too!).

Divide into Bins

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry or fridge, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods.

Tiered Shelves

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying!). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place.

Store Produce in Containers

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions!). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage.

Drink Mat

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat like the Fridge Monkey lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place -- no slipping or rolling around.

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely.

