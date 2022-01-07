Lifestyle

Best Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Home Organization in 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
pantry organization tips 1280
Cavan Images / Getty Images

For 2022, many of our New Year's resolutions is to keep an organized home. After the chaos of the holiday season, it's time to take stock of your kitchen, home office, and other spaces to figure out what system to implement for the new year. Especially, since most of us are continuing to spend more time at home -- cooking, baking and, well, snacking more -- there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon to help you up your home organization game.

Utilize different designs of storage furniture and shelving as instant storage solutions for a tidier, streamlined result. Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes at-home life easier. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom, and closets or getting a head start on your spring cleaning, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home for 2022 and beyond.

And while we're talking about the storage and organization, shop this Christmas tree storage bag for those who still have their tree up!

Read on for ET Style's tips and tricks and shop our favorite items for your kitchen and home organization for the new year.

Over-the-Door Rack 

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. This tall tiered rack with eight adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. They're also perfect for extra closet space to store your shoes.

ClosetMaid 8 Tier Over-the-Door Adjustable Wire Rack
ClosetMaid 8-Tier Over-the-Door Adjustable Wire Rack
Amazon
ClosetMaid 8 Tier Over-the-Door Adjustable Wire Rack
Hang over your door or nail to the wall to keep your cooking essentials organized and accessible at all times.
$64$40
SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer
Save space in your bedroom with this shoe organizer.
$10 AT AMAZON

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber lined base and raised edges. 

Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer with Free Spice Refills
Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer with Free Spice Refills
Amazon
Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer with Free Spice Refills
Score free refills on spices for five years with this Kamenstein Heritage 16-Jar Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Organizer.
$40$20
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
Amazon
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
If you're looking for a stationary condiment organizer, this SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer is perfect for any countertop or shelf.
$20$14
Evelots 9.75 in. 2-Tier Lazy Susan in White
Lavish Home 9.75 in. 2-Tier Lazy Susan in White
Home Depot
Evelots 9.75 in. 2-Tier Lazy Susan in White
Organize and store away your condiments, spices, or even your beauty products in this Evelots Lazy Susan.
$6

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. Professional home organizing company, The Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items are sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels -- or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too!).

Airtight Food Storage Containers Set [14 Piece]
Airtight Food Storage Containers Set [14 Piece]
Amazon
Airtight Food Storage Containers Set [14 Piece]
These best-selling food storage containers make the perfect gift for anyone and can be easily stored in your kitchen cabinet.
$53$35
$80$63 FOR 24 PCS

Divide into Bins

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry or fridge, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods. 

Utopia Home Set of 8 Pantry Organizers
Utopia Home Set of 8 Pantry Organizers
Amazon
Utopia Home Set of 8 Pantry Organizers
The top rated pantry organizers can be used to organize your kitchen cabinet, refrigerator, junk drawer or even your garage. You can literally store anything in these organizers. 
$25$21
Linus 3-Section Divided Cabinet Organizer
iDesign
iDesign Linus Plastic Fridge and Freezer Divided Storage Organizer Bin
Amazon
Linus 3-Section Divided Cabinet Organizer
iDesign
$20

Tiered Shelves 

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying!). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place. 

Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer
Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer
Amazon
Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer
This organizer isn't limited to the kitchen. Use this Copco Non-Skid Shelf Organizer to declutter your figurines, perfumes, office supplies, craft supplies and more.
$7
Utopia Home 3-Tier Spice Rack Organizer (Set of 4)
Utopia Home 3-Tier Spice Rack Organizer (Set of 4)
Amazon
Utopia Home 3-Tier Spice Rack Organizer (Set of 4)
Store and organize spice jars, sauces, bottles, vegetable cans, medicines and much more with these tiered shelves.
$31

Store Produce in Containers 

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions!). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage. 

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 8-Piece Set
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 8-Piece Set
Amazon
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 8-Piece Set
BPA-free and dishwasher-safe containers that features a built-in filter to help expand the freshness of your produce. 
$25
OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Produce Keeper -1.6 Qt
OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Produce Keeper -1.6 Qt
Amazon
OXO Good Grips GreenSaver Produce Keeper -1.6 Qt
Storage containers designed to keep your produce fresh for longer.
$14 AT AMAZON

Drink Mat

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat like the Fridge Monkey lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place -- no slipping or rolling around. 

Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Organizer
Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Organizer.jpeg
Walmart
Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Organizer
Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this Cooks Innovations Fridge Monkey Mat Refrigerator Organizer.
$11
AKINLY Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
AKINLY Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
Amazon
AKINLY Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
Brighten up your refrigerator, drawers, cabinets and more with these washable AKINLY Refrigerator Mats.
$15

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely. 

YouCopia Pan and Lid Rack
YouCopia Pan and Lid Rack StoreMore Adjustable
Amazon
YouCopia Pan and Lid Rack
Add this YouCopia Pan and Lid Rack to your list of home organization ideas.
$30$19
Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
Amazon
Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
This 3-in-1 compact pot and pan organizer can perfectly fit on any countertop or in any cabinet.
$36$22

RELATED CONTENT: 

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Shop the Always Pan and More Chic Kitchenware Gifts from Our Place

Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon

Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor

 