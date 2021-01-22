Shopping

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Bras -- Shop Savage X Fenty, Calvin Klein, Hanes, Playtex & More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
best bras
Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Valentine's Day is officially less than a month away and shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items with major markdowns on a variety of bra styles from major brands like Savage x Fenty, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Calvin Klein, Coquette and Hanes at Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event. 

Finding the perfect bra is like a treasure hunt, and the global pandemic doesn't help the situation. In-person shopping can be even more challenging during these times to shop for the perfect Valentine's Day Gift, but thanks to Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals event, you can stock up on all your unmentionables and gifts for yourself, your girlfriend, or your wife without leaving your home.

No matter what kind of bra you’re looking for, chances are Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals has you covered. With cup sizes ranging from petite to plus sizes, you can find deep discounts on sports bras, bralettes, strapless bras, underwire bras, wireless bras, push-up bras, lace bras, cotton bras, nursing bras, full coverage bras, demi cup bras, illusion neckline bras, T-shirt bras, convertible bras, 1/2 cup bras, and a bunch of other bra styles. 

Additionally, shoppers can save big on women’s clothing,  men's clothingshoesdiamondsjewelryloungeweartie dye, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, electronics, home decor items,  designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dressessandalssneakers, boots, designer sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwear, watches, kitchen supplies, furniture, bedding, daily essentials, and more. Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl LagerfeldLevi'sTumi luggage, Marc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, DL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the other major retailers available on Amazon.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

If you’re not a Prime Member, click here to start a free trial and get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon App to access deals directly from your smartphone.

Ahead shop ET's picks for the best bras at Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals

Savage X Fenty Women's Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
Savage X Fenty Women's Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
Feel flirty in this mosaic lace Savage X Fenty balconette bra. This Bra is also offered in Pink, Purple and Yellow. 
$50.75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59.95)
Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Women's Strapless Up Bra
Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Women's Strapless Up Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Naked Glamour Women's Strapless Up Bra
This Calvin Klein Strapless Push Up Bra has a sweetheart cut and features no-slip grips on the interior sides.
$9 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32)
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit 2.0 Tailored Demi Bra Bra
Amazon
Maidenform Women's One Fabulous Fit Tailored Demi Bra
This comfy bra has specially-designed cups for support and uplift shaping while the satiny fabric keeps you comfortable four hours.  
$14.83 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $42)
Savage X Fenty Women's Unlined Microfiber Demi Cup Bra
Savage X Fenty Women's Unlined Microfiber Demi Cup Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Unlined Microfiber Demi Cup Bra
This Savage X Fenty gives you support without sacrificing style. This Demi Cup Full Coverage bra features a scallop lace design and underwire.
$35.13 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra Soft Foam Wirefree
Amazon
Hanes Women's Ultimate T-Shirt Bra
Hanes delivers comfort and confidence with this ultimate t-shirt bra. 
$20.72 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Underwire Bra Figure
Amazon
Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
This Vanity Fair underwire bra was designed for comfort and support, but the front-adjusting straps make it easy to correct for comfort and don't show under clothes. 
$14.99 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex Womens 18 Hour Sensational Sleek Wirefree Full Coverage Bra
Stay comfortable morning, noon and night with the Playtex full-figure bra. 
$8.80 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Savage X Fenty Women's Reg Floral Lace Convertible T-Shirt Bra
Savage X Fenty Women's Reg Floral Lace Convertible T-Shirt Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Reg Floral Lace Convertible T-Shirt Bra
Add some color to your bra collection with this bright Savage X Fenty Convertible Bra.
$42.95 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49.99)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra
Liberate yourself with the comfort of a wire-free bra from Bali. 
$14.90 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Amazon
Delimira Women’s Beauty Lace Non Padded Minimizer Full Figure Underwire Bra
Made for DD cups and above, Delimira’s sexy and supportive padded lace bra comes in over a dozen colors, including black, beige, and mystery blue.
$19.49 AT AMAZON
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein’s comfortable cotton racerback bralette is available in sizes XS to 3X. 
$19.90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Fantasie Women’s Illusion Underwire Side Support Full Coverage Bra
Made from a blend of nylon and elastane fabric, Fantasie’s full coverage illusion bra comes in navy, black, white, natural beige, and rose.
$43.62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Playtex Women's 18-Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra
This full-coverage bra smoothes while the cushioned straps ease pressure on your shoulders. This Playtex Full Coverage Bra is also offered Black and Nude. 
$11.95 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
Amazon
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Extra-Coverage Bra
A Maidenform maximum coverage bra with underwire for support. This Extra Coverage Bra is available in over 20 different colors.
$22.47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Savage X Fenty Women's Floral Lace Bralette
Savage X Fenty Women's Floral Lace Bralette
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Floral Lace Bralette
Feel confident and fearless in this Savage X Fenty Lace Bralette. This Floral Lace Bralette features a plunging necklace and a racerback silhouette for Curvy women.
$37.74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39.95)
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Women’s T-Shirt Bra, 2-Pack
Fruit of the Loom's lightly padded cotton and spandex blend T-shirt bra with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. 
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Amazon
Vanity Fair Women’s Full Figure Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair’s full figure underwire bra converts four different ways: strapless, traditional, crisscross, and halter.
$24.15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Amazon
Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra
Running Girl’s comfortable and stylish one shoulder bra blends nylon and spandex for a curve-hugging and supportive fit that's great for yoga, or post-surgery recovery. This fashionable bra is available in sizes small to XX-large.
$13.99 AND UP AT AMAZON
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Amazon
Dobreva Women’s Floral Lace Back Front Closure Padded Push Up Underwire Bra
Dobreva’s lace front closer bra is made from breathable and soft fabrics, and features push-up foam cups to uplift and enhance your cleavage. 
$23.99 AT AMAZON
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
Amazon
Hanes Women's Comfort Evolution Bra
This Hanes seamless and wireless bra is the perfect bra for maximum comfort and a smooth look.
$11.92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $14)
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra
A front closure shaping underwire bra from Bali. This bra provides a front closure for easy fastening.
$24.43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $44)
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Amazon
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra
Calvin Klein's seamless contour bra is constructed from nylon and lycra, with light padding. 
$38 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale

The Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Watches

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Underwear -- Save Up To 50% Off Calvin Klein, Hanes, Hanky Panky & More

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Beauty Tools, Apple, UGG, Fitbit, & More

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Amazon New Year Deals: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Sneakers: Save Up To 50% Off Adidas, Puma, Cole Haan, Under Armour, & More

The Best New Year Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon