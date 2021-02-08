Valentine's Day is just days away and now's the perfect time to shop gifts for your partner, significant other, mother, daughter, or any loved one. The top of the list for Valentine's Day -- Diamonds! Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Diamonds are even friendlier when they're on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale event. Shop multiple options for these 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.

In addition to great jewelry deals, the Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out on the best gifts for your significant other at the Amazon Valentine's Day sale including electronics, home decor, winter jackets, athleisure, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear, winter jackets, athleisure, kitchen appliances , boots, watches, fitness trackers and more.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Shop the best Valentine's Day deals on 1 carat diamond earrings.

Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $521.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $579.99) BUY NOW

Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Amazon Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings These 1 carat white gold diamond earrings are the perfect addition to your jewelry collection. $600 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. $519.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $629.99) BUY NOW

