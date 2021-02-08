Shopping

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon

Valentine's Day is just days away and now's the perfect time to shop gifts for your partner, significant other, mother, daughter, or any loved one. The top of the list for Valentine's Day -- Diamonds! Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Diamonds are even friendlier when they're on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale event. Shop multiple options for these 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.

In addition to great jewelry deals, the Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out on the best gifts for your significant other at the Amazon Valentine's Day sale including electronics, home decorwinter jackets, athleisuretravel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalsdesigner sunglasses, designer backpacksloungeweartie dyeactivewear, sneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50jewelry, kids shoes, underwearwinter jackets, athleisurekitchen appliances , bootswatches, fitness trackers and more.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Shop the best Valentine's Day deals on 1 carat diamond earrings.

Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! Grab a pair, while supplies last!
$295 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$521.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $579.99)
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
These Ross-Simons are the perfect gift for your sister, daughter, mom, wife, niece, aunt, best friend, girlfriend — or yourself!. These hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds and are sterling silver.
$399 AT AMAZON
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
$580 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 3.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings are made in sterling silver earrings and feature round and baguette brilliant diamonds.
$350 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $395)
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Houston Diamond District
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
These 1 carat white gold diamond earrings are the perfect addition to your jewelry collection.
$600 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Earrings that stand out. A Diamond Feather Drop Earring by Ross-Simon crafted with natural diamonds and sterling silver.
$399 AT AMAZON
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings features 18 round cut natural diamonds.
$399 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
These diamond earrings make the perfect gift for anyone in your life. 
$399 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$519.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $629.99)

READ MORE: Shop Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones Just in Time

