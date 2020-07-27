Back-to-school season is almost here. As many students across the nation plan to participate in distance learning instead of in-person classes in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it's important more than ever to ensure the best school supplies and gear are available.

Whether you're the student or a parent, saving money is always a good idea and if you can check items off the back-to-school supply list for under $100, that's a plus.

From traditional supplies like notebooks to tech favorites such as a tablet, ET Style has gathered the best back-to-school gear that won't cost a fortune.

Shop our picks below.

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB Amazon Get the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for on-the-go and at-home web browsing and entertainment. It has an 8" HD display, 32 GB internal storage and 12-hour battery life. $89.99 at Amazon

TI-36X Pro 16-Digit Scientific Calculator Texas Instruments Staples TI-36X Pro 16-Digit Scientific Calculator Texas Instruments A scientific calculator from Texas Instruments is essential for math homework. It's great for solving problems for geometry, trigonometry, statistics, biology, chemistry, physics and algebra. $23.89 at Staples

Spiral Notebook 1 Subject College Ruled Brushstroke Medium Greenroom Target Spiral Notebook 1 Subject College Ruled Brushstroke Medium Greenroom A stylish notebook to jot down notes for each subject. Available at Target. $2.50 at Target

Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Nordstrom Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Kids can listen to audio and watch video in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds. $33 at Nordstrom

PowerWave+ Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad Anker Best Buy PowerWave+ Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad Anker Charge multiple devices at once, including a iPhone and Apple Watch, on this Anker wireless charging pad. $49.99 at Best Buy

Garbani Laptop Tray Ebern Designs Wayfair Garbani Laptop Tray Ebern Designs Study from the couch or bed on this wooden lap desk from Wayfair. One side of the surface can be raised and is hallowed-out to help keep the laptop cool. It also comes with a small drawer! REGULARLY $44.99 $40.99 at Wayfair

Nova Backpack Herschel Herschel Nova Backpack Herschel A new backpack is a must-have for back-to-school season. Keep school essentials organized in this roomy and sleek Herschel backpack for distance learning. Use it later, too, when schools reopen. $69.99 at Herschel

