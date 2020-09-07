Shopping

Best Back to School Supplies Under $100: Herschel Backpack, Amazon Fire Tablet and More

By ETonline staff
Back-to-school season is almost here. As many students across the nation plan to participate in distance learning instead of in-person classes in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it's important more than ever to ensure the best school supplies and gear are available.

Whether you're the student or a parent, saving money is always a good idea and if you can check items off the back-to-school supply list for under $100, that's a plus. 

From traditional supplies like notebooks to tech favorites such as a tablet, ET Style has gathered the best back-to-school supplies that won't cost a fortune. 

Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB
Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB
Amazon

Get the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for on-the-go and at-home web browsing and entertainment. It has an 8" HD display, 32 GB internal storage and 12-hour battery life.

TI-36X Pro 16-Digit Scientific Calculator
Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments TI-36X Pro 16-Digit Scientific Calculator
Staples
TI-36X Pro 16-Digit Scientific Calculator
Texas Instruments

A scientific calculator from Texas Instruments is essential for math homework. It's great for solving problems for geometry, trigonometry, statistics, biology, chemistry, physics and algebra. 

Spiral Notebook 1 Subject College Ruled Brushstroke Medium
Greenroom
Greenroom Spiral Notebook 1 Subject College Ruled Brushstroke Medium
Target
Spiral Notebook 1 Subject College Ruled Brushstroke Medium
Greenroom

A stylish notebook to jot down notes for each subject. Available at Target.

Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case
ISCREAM
ISCREAM Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case
Nordstrom
Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case
ISCREAM

Kids can listen to music and watch videos in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds. 

PowerWave+ Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad
Anker
Anker PowerWave+ Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad
Best Buy
PowerWave+ Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad
Anker

Charge multiple devices at once, including a iPhone and Apple Watch, on this Anker wireless charging pad. 

Garbani Laptop Tray
Ebern Designs
Ebern Designs Garbani Laptop Tray
Wayfair
Garbani Laptop Tray
Ebern Designs

Study from the couch or bed on this wooden lap desk from Wayfair. One side of the surface can be raised and is hallowed-out to help keep the laptop cool. It also comes with a small drawer! 

REGULARLY $44.99

Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Herschel
Nova Backpack
Herschel

A new backpack is a must-have for back-to-school season. Keep school essentials organized in this roomy and sleek Herschel backpack for distance learning. Use it later, too, when schools reopen. 

 

