Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Sephora -- Preview Them Now!

'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The beauty retailer is giving a preview into their Black Friday 2020 deals, which you can see on the Sephora app.

To make things easier, we've done the work for you and peeked at the upcoming deals and we're sharing the best ones from the bunch. Plus, Sephora currently has amazing sale items so you can save right now on big beauty brands such as Fenty Beauty, Kate Somerville, Urban Decay, Pat McGrath Labs, Amika, Kiehl's and so many more. All orders receive free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale, Macy's, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Wayfair and other major retailers, before the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of Sephora items at great prices.

Shop our top sale picks and preview the best upcoming Sephora Black Friday deals.

Current Deals

Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty Sephora Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty A trio of the lightweight Match Stix makeup sticks curated for a variety of skin tones. REGULARLY $54 $37 at Sephora

3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Sephora 3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Gift this anti-aging skincare set from Ole Henriksen that comes with the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel (1 oz each). It's a $110 value! REGULARLY $74 $52 at Sephora

Mini Eye Ecstasy: Eyeshadow Palette Pat McGrath Labs Sephora Mini Eye Ecstasy: Eyeshadow Palette Pat McGrath Labs This mini Path McGrath Labs eyeshadow palette has five bright shimmery shades perfect for the holidays. REGULARLY $28 $14 at Sephora

Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Sephora Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. REGULARLY $250 $150 at Sephora

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Kiehl's Sephora Midnight Recovery Concentrate Kiehl's Save $10 on the bestselling Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate anti-aging serum. REGULARLY $52 $42 at Sephora

Black Friday Preview

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Sephora Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Love warm-toned shades? You need the popular Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette with mattes, shimmers and metallics. REGULARLY $54 $27 at Sephora (starting Nov. 27)

Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Peter Thomas Roth Sephora Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Peter Thomas Roth This Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer is formulated with 30% hyaluronic acid complex that is said to lock in moisture for up to 72 hours. REGULARLY $52 $26 at Sephora (starting Nov. 27)

Moonchild Glow Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills Sephora Moonchild Glow Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills This celestial-themed metallic highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills will be 50% off. REGULARLY $40 $20 at Sephora (starting Nov. 27)

No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer Living Proof Sephora No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer Living Proof Whatever hair type you have, spray on the Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer for softer, smoother and shinier hair. REGULARLY $29 $15 at Sephora (starting Nov. 27)

Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara It Cosmetics Sephora Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara It Cosmetics Stock up on the It Cosmetics Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara, which is infused with biotin that helps strengthen the lash. REGULARLY $25 $15 at Sephora (starting Nov. 27)

