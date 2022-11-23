Black Friday is really the best shopping event of the year. Perhaps you've been pining after that one item for months, maybe even all year, but it's just out of your price range. Then Black Friday hits and – jackpot! You can finally purchase that product after coveting it for so long. If you're an amateur chef or kitchen whiz who just needs the right tools, you can finally splurge (while saving), on high-end pots and pans that will take your cooking up to the next level.

But it isn't just the fierce foodies who can appreciate well-designed and stylish cookware. You may want to select a nice casserole dish to use and take to Hanukkah or Christmas dinners. Or maybe you have a friend who recently moved out on their own whose kitchen needs a bit of help, in which case gifting an Always Pan this holiday season would be perfect as it does the work of eight different pots and pans. Whatever the reason you need to buy kitchen tools and cookware, whether it be for yourself or as a gift to loved ones, you can score major deals on kitchenware during Black Friday Events across the web.

We've scoured multiple websites to find the best Black Friday deals on cookware so you don't miss out. Ahead, shop significant savings from brands like Caraway, Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Our Place, and more.

Le Creuset Signature Soup Pot Le Creuset Le Creuset Signature Soup Pot This large and sleek Signature Soup Pot works well for soups, sure. But it's also perfect for pasta and bakes each dish evenly. The enameled cast iron pot still locks in flavor while providing an easy-to-clean surface. $462 $300 Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo Our Place Our Place Always Pan Duo The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of eight different pans. The single pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot, and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. $260 $170 Shop Now

Risa Cookware Set Risa Risa Cookware Set Risa, a newly released cookware line from actress Eva Longoria, offers these non-toxic and oven-safe pans have an innovative lid rest so you won't drip any sauces or condensation on the counter. $250 $180 Shop Now

Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place Our Place Perfect Pot Boil water for your pasta, then easily strain it out with the included strainer. Throw the pan inside the oven if you need to bake a dish. All is possible with this multi-use pot. $165 $115 Shop Now

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set Made with a non-toxic coating, these pans are also non-stick for simple and effective cooking. The set comes in 10 color options and includes convenient storage, a frying pan and three pots with lids: a saucepan, a saute pan, and a dutch oven. $545 $395 Buy Now

Le Creuset Pie Baking Set Le Creuset Le Creuset Pie Baking Set The ceramic coating on this pie dish ensures you'll have an evenly cooked pie crust. The cute little bird that's sold with it isn't just for looks: It vents steam from your pie so the filling won't boil over and your crust won't get soggy. $71 $51 Shop Now

Great Jones The Dutchess Great Jones Great Jones The Dutchess Available in seven stunning matte colors, the Dutchess is a Dutch oven that will last for years to come. Great Jones is so sure of this product that they have a 60-day trial that allows you to return the product if you're unsatisfied. $160 $110 Shop Now

Our Place Oven Pan Our Place Our Place Oven Pan The cooks on your gift list will love this totally versatile pan. Not only does it roast veggies or bake cookies in the oven, but you can also put it on the stove and use it as a skillet. $125 $93 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

