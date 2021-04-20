Best Buy 4-Day Sale: Shop Apple Products on Sale & Other Deals

Whether you're updating your home with some new appliances or getting some must-have tech as a gift (FYI: Mother's Day is on May 9 this year), the Best Buy 4-Day Sale is one of this week's best online sales to shop. From now until Thursday, April 22, the retailer is offering major savings on everything from the best Apple products to televisions, large and small appliances and so much more (there are even some sustainable gadgets -- just in time for Earth Day!).

If you're the type of person who likes to get a head start on your holiday shopping (like, a major head start), there couldn't be a better time to do it. That said, considering all the options available as part of the Best Buy sale, it's understandable if you're feeling a little overwhelmed. Luckily, we paged through the best deals the store has to offer and found the only ones you need to know about. From the classic Apple laptop to a do-it-all kitchen appliance and, of course, a smart TV, the retailer will have everything you could be looking for. And no, you won't need a promo code to get in on these discounts.

If you're ready to start shopping, check out ET Style's top picks from the Best Buy 4-Day Sale below.

Insignia 39" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV Best Buy Insignia 39" Class LED HD Smart Fire TV Edition TV In the market for a new TV? This mid-size option from Insignia features original HD quality and will connect directly to online content -- which means you can stream your favorite shows and films from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more. $220 (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones Let's be honest: Noise-canceling headphones are must for anyone. Luckily, these bright over-ear headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre -- which have a 22-hour battery life -- are on sale for $130 off. $170 (REGULARLY $300) Buy Now

Google Nest Smart Programmable Wifi Thermostat Best Buy Google Nest Smart Programmable Wifi Thermostat Outfit your home to be a smart home with the addition of this Google Nest thermostat. $100 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation) with Wi-Fi Best Buy Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (4th Generation) with Wi-Fi Laptops aren't the only Apple products available during the Best Buy sale. Save on the tech brand's 4th Generation iPad Pro, which will easily be one of the best gadgets you buy this season. $930 (REGULARLY $1000) Buy Now

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones Best Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones In case you like the look and feel of earbuds, these noise-canceling options from Sony are available for less than $180. $178 (REGULARLY $230) Buy Now

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Best Buy AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Ready to embrace your green thumb? Start with this indoor garden from AeroGrow, which will make a great gift your a friend, your mom or yourself. $130 (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device Best Buy Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device Give your muscles the much-needed TLC they deserve with this massage device. $300 (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Ninja Foodi 8qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Digital Multi Cooker with Air Fryer Best Buy Ninja Foodi 8qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Digital Multi Cooker with Air Fryer It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more. $200 (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Best Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Let this Roomba do the hard work for you. This model from iRobot will not only vacuum the floors of your home, but it'll also empty itself for up to 60 days. $600 (REGULARLY $800) Buy Now

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Best Buy Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Keeping an eye on your home (from any location) has never been easier than with this wireless camera, which will work inside and outside of your space. $100 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

