Apple TV+ is one of today's premier streaming services, with original programming that includes hit TV shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance, as well as critically acclaimed films like CODA and Swan Song. And if you've been looking for an excuse to finally download Apple TV+, there's arguably no better time than right now — as Best Buy is offering a can't-miss deal on Apple TV+ that will have you streaming (and bingeing) in no time.

Best Buy currently has a promotion across Apple services. For a limited time, you can get 3 free months of Apple TV+, 3 free months of Apple Fitness+, 6 free months of Apple Music and 6 free months of Apple News+ — all with no additional purchase required. Ahead, we detail how to sign up for Best Buy’s free Apple TV+ deal.

How to get 3 free months of Apple TV+

To access the 3 free months of Apple TV+, shoppers need only to checkout on BestBuy.com and follow the prompts to access their digital download. The code will only work for new subscribers — so in order to be eligible for the promotion, you will need to use an email address that hasn't previously been associated with an Apple TV+ account.

Fortunately, you don't have to pick and choose between the different Apple promotions. Even after you've signed up for Apple TV+, you're still eligible for 3 free months of Apple Fitness+, 6 free months of Apple Music and 6 free months of Apple News+. Simply pick and choose whichever Apple services you'd like give a try.

Apple Fitness+ Apple Apple Fitness+ Choose from 10 workout types featuring the world’s best trainers, with new workouts added every week. Sign up now to get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free at Best Buy. FREE Sign Up

Apple News+ Apple Apple News+ Get 6 months of Apple News for free with full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers. FREE Sign Up

Apple Music Apple Apple Music 6 free months of Apple Music means you get 70 million songs ad-free and can download and play music offline. FREE Sign Up

Head to Best Buy to get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free now — and be sure to check out ET's official Apple TV+ streaming guide for updated info about everything to watch on the streamer.

