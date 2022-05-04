Apple TV+ is one of today's premier streaming services, with original programming that includes hit TV shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Severance, as well as critically acclaimed films like CODA and Swan Song. And if you've been looking for an excuse to finally invest in an Apple TV+ subscription, there's arguably no better time than right now — as Best Buy is currently offering a can't-miss deal across all Apple services that will have you streaming (and bingeing) Apple TV+ hits in no time.

The electronics retailer is now running a promotion across all Apple services that will allow new subscribers to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music and Apple News+ free for a limited-time — with no additional purchase required.

Here's everything to know about how to get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free through Best Buy:

What is Best Buy's current deal on Apple services?

For a limited time, shoppers can now experience Apple services for free for a limited time. Users subscribing to Apple's different services through Best Buy will be able to get 3 months free of Apple TV+, 3 months free of Apple Fitness+, 6 months free of Apple Music and 6 months free of Apple News+ — all with no additional purchase required.

How do I get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free through Best Buy?

In order to take advantage of the deal, shoppers need only to checkout on BestBuy.com and follow the prompts to access their digital download.

Are there any restrictions to this current Apple promotion?

The deal is only available to new subscribers — so in order to be eligible for the promotion, you will need to use an email address that hasn't previously been associated with an Apple TV+ account.

Fortunately, shoppers don't have to pick and choose between the different Apple promotions. And even after you've signed up for one of the services (say Apple TV+), you're still eligible to subscribe to the remaining Apple offers (like Apple Fitness+, Apple Music and Apple News+).

Head to Best Buy to get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free now — and be sure to check out ET's official Apple TV+ streaming guide for updated info on everything to watch on the streamer.

