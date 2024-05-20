Shop
Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale Starts Now: Save Up to 45% on LG, Samsung, GE and More

GE Appliances
Best Buy
By Erica Radol
Updated: 3:30 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Whether looking for a single appliance or a whole package, the time is ripe to score major discounts.

As we approach Memorial Day, the discounts on big-ticket items like major appliances just keep getting better. Best Buy has officially kicked off its huge Memorial Day Appliance Sale with epic deals on washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves and more.

Now through June 5, Best Buy is slashing prices on appliances by up 45% off. You can save hundreds on home upgrades from LG, Samsung, KitchenAid, Whirlpool and more top brands. Not only is Best Buy kicking off the summer with Memorial Day deals on stunning appliances, but you can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-gift card with qualifying purchases.

While shopping for appliances may not be the most glamorous spend, it does return in dividends when you have an updated kitchen and laundry room working smoothly. There are app-connected smart appliances, space-saving models and energy-efficient appliances that will help save on utility bills.

Since appliances are pricey, getting them on sale feels like a smart investment. Below, shop ranges, washer-dryer combos, fridges and more from the Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale — starting now.

Best Buy Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry

Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry
Whirlpool

Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry

No reason to have a separate appliance. This oven has five cooking modes including air fry, convect bake, broil and more. Save $100 when also buying the range hood or microwave. 

$1,080 $700

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range
Best Buy

LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range

The double ovens on this LG model allow you to cook two different dishes at different temperatures.

$1,800 $1,200

Samsung - 24" Top-Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with Storm Wash

Samsung - 24" Top-Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with Storm Wash
Best Buy

Samsung - 24" Top-Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with Storm Wash

This whisper-quiet dishwasher has rotating jets that deliver heavy-duty cleaning from every angle.

$765 $500

KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range

KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range
Best Buy

KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range

Cook delicious meals for large groups with this KitchenAid electric range, which features five burners of various sizes and a 6.4 cu. ft. capacity to prepare multiple dishes at once. Aqualift technology makes cleaning simple, which is an added bonus.

$2,340 $1,700

KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
KitchenAid

KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

This innovative microwave has built-in sensors that detect steam emitted by the cooking food, and then automatically adjust the cooking time. Reviews say things like "I am very impressed with this small unit."

$855 $700

Whirlpool Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher with 3rd Rack

Whirlpool Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher with 3rd Rack
Whirlpool

Whirlpool Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher with 3rd Rack

With fan-drying technology, different cycles including soak and an extra rack, this compact machine can do a lot.

 

$750 $520

Samsung 30" Built-In Double-Wall Oven with WiFi

Samsung 30" Built-In Double-Wall Oven with WiFi
Samsung

Samsung 30" Built-In Double-Wall Oven with WiFi

Cook for a crowd with this double-capacity oven. It also has a ceramic-enamel interior, digital touch controls with Wi-Fi capability and self-cleaning mode.

$2,385 $1,700

Best Buy Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer

This futuristic, app-connected AI Laundry Combo washes and dries clothes in one machine and automatically opens its door at the end of the drying cycle to evaporate any leftover moisture. Impressive!

$2,800 $2,200

Insignia 3.7 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

Insignia 3.7 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer
Insignia

Insignia 3.7 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

This easy-to-use washer has electronic controls and 12 wash cycles to ensure you have options for every laundry need.

$450 $400

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments. 

$1,125 $850

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.

$2,400 $1,700

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
Best Buy

GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer

This smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance. 

$900 $650

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
Best Buy

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer

This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.

$1,100 $800

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry
Best Buy

GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer from GE Profile allows you to start, stop and monitor your load of laundry — all from your phone. 

$900 $650

Best Buy Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity

Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity
Samsung

Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity

This large-capacity double-door fridge has all the newest features: a high-capacity ice maker, bright LED lighting and a door alarm to let you know if the doors are left open — perfect for bigger households and those with kids.

$1,500 $1,050

KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser

KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser
KitchenAid

KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser

This stylish addition to your kitchen has a bottom freezer and plenty of storage space. Not just good looks, it maintains optimal temperatures for fresh and frozen food, helping your groceries stay fresh longer.

$3,700 $2,700

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Best Buy

Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and has the ability to infuse a flavor if you so choose. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$3,150 $2,200

Frigidaire 17.6 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator

Frigidaire 17.6 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator
Frigidaire

Frigidaire 17.6 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator

This Energy-Star-certified fridge has technology to help keep produce fresh longer and will even close the doors, should they be left ajar.

$1,800 $1,150

Whirlpool 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Whirlpool 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Whirlpool

Whirlpool 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Available in several colors, this well-rated compact model has reversible doors to accommodate tight spaces.

$990 $740

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Best Buy

Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung’s Family Hub, now complete with Alexa, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family and so much more — all right from your fridge.

$3,150 $2,300

Insignia 13.8 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Convertible Upright Freezer with Energy Star

Insignia 13.8 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Convertible Upright Freezer with Energy Star
Insignia

Insignia 13.8 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Convertible Upright Freezer with Energy Star

With a change of its settings, this well-rated stainless steel convertible appliance can work as a refrigerator or deep freezer, which is excellent for extra food storage.

$750 $530

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

