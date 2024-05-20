As we approach Memorial Day, the discounts on big-ticket items like major appliances just keep getting better. Best Buy has officially kicked off its huge Memorial Day Appliance Sale with epic deals on washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves and more.

Now through June 5, Best Buy is slashing prices on appliances by up 45% off. You can save hundreds on home upgrades from LG, Samsung, KitchenAid, Whirlpool and more top brands. Not only is Best Buy kicking off the summer with Memorial Day deals on stunning appliances, but you can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-gift card with qualifying purchases.

Shop Best Buy's Appliance Deals

While shopping for appliances may not be the most glamorous spend, it does return in dividends when you have an updated kitchen and laundry room working smoothly. There are app-connected smart appliances, space-saving models and energy-efficient appliances that will help save on utility bills.

Since appliances are pricey, getting them on sale feels like a smart investment. Below, shop ranges, washer-dryer combos, fridges and more from the Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale — starting now.

Best Buy Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Buy Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals

LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer Best Buy LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean. $1,100 $800 Shop Now

Best Buy Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: