Whether looking for a single appliance or a whole package, the time is ripe to score major discounts.
As we approach Memorial Day, the discounts on big-ticket items like major appliances just keep getting better. Best Buy has officially kicked off its huge Memorial Day Appliance Sale with epic deals on washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves and more.
Now through June 5, Best Buy is slashing prices on appliances by up 45% off. You can save hundreds on home upgrades from LG, Samsung, KitchenAid, Whirlpool and more top brands. Not only is Best Buy kicking off the summer with Memorial Day deals on stunning appliances, but you can also get up to a $500 Best Buy e-gift card with qualifying purchases.
While shopping for appliances may not be the most glamorous spend, it does return in dividends when you have an updated kitchen and laundry room working smoothly. There are app-connected smart appliances, space-saving models and energy-efficient appliances that will help save on utility bills.
Since appliances are pricey, getting them on sale feels like a smart investment. Below, shop ranges, washer-dryer combos, fridges and more from the Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale — starting now.
Best Buy Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
Whirlpool Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry
No reason to have a separate appliance. This oven has five cooking modes including air fry, convect bake, broil and more. Save $100 when also buying the range hood or microwave.
LG 6.9 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Double Oven Gas True Convection Range
The double ovens on this LG model allow you to cook two different dishes at different temperatures.
Samsung - 24" Top-Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with Storm Wash
This whisper-quiet dishwasher has rotating jets that deliver heavy-duty cleaning from every angle.
KitchenAid 6.4 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Convection Range
Cook delicious meals for large groups with this KitchenAid electric range, which features five burners of various sizes and a 6.4 cu. ft. capacity to prepare multiple dishes at once. Aqualift technology makes cleaning simple, which is an added bonus.
KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
This innovative microwave has built-in sensors that detect steam emitted by the cooking food, and then automatically adjust the cooking time. Reviews say things like "I am very impressed with this small unit."
Whirlpool Top-Control Built-In Dishwasher with 3rd Rack
With fan-drying technology, different cycles including soak and an extra rack, this compact machine can do a lot.
Samsung 30" Built-In Double-Wall Oven with WiFi
Cook for a crowd with this double-capacity oven. It also has a ceramic-enamel interior, digital touch controls with Wi-Fi capability and self-cleaning mode.
Best Buy Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One Washer and Dryer
This futuristic, app-connected AI Laundry Combo washes and dries clothes in one machine and automatically opens its door at the end of the drying cycle to evaporate any leftover moisture. Impressive!
Insignia 3.7 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer
This easy-to-use washer has electronic controls and 12 wash cycles to ensure you have options for every laundry need.
Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung's 5.0 cu. ft. washer is equipped with Super Speed Wash, which powerfully cleans a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes. It also has Steam, which lets you gently remove stains without any time-consuming pretreatments.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
These smart appliances work together. The washer auto-selects drying cycles based on the wash cycle.
GE Profile 5.0 Cu Ft High Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer
This smart washer adjusts the cleaning power and fabric care every cycle for maximum performance.
LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help lower your electric bill. Need a refresh in a hurry? Its TurboSteam technology works to remove wrinkles and odors in up to five garments in as little as 10 minutes between washes. When you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.
GE Profile 7.4 Cu. Ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Sanitize Cycle and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer from GE Profile allows you to start, stop and monitor your load of laundry — all from your phone.
Best Buy Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals
Samsung 27.4 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Large Capacity
This large-capacity double-door fridge has all the newest features: a high-capacity ice maker, bright LED lighting and a door alarm to let you know if the doors are left open — perfect for bigger households and those with kids.
KitchenAid 27 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser
This stylish addition to your kitchen has a bottom freezer and plenty of storage space. Not just good looks, it maintains optimal temperatures for fresh and frozen food, helping your groceries stay fresh longer.
Samsung Bespoke 23 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and has the ability to infuse a flavor if you so choose. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
Frigidaire 17.6 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator
This Energy-Star-certified fridge has technology to help keep produce fresh longer and will even close the doors, should they be left ajar.
Whirlpool 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Available in several colors, this well-rated compact model has reversible doors to accommodate tight spaces.
Samsung 30 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung’s Family Hub, now complete with Alexa, lets you control your Samsung appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family and so much more — all right from your fridge.
Insignia 13.8 Cu. Ft. Garage Ready Convertible Upright Freezer with Energy Star
With a change of its settings, this well-rated stainless steel convertible appliance can work as a refrigerator or deep freezer, which is excellent for extra food storage.
