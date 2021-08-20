Leggings will never cease to be a workout staple, but there's a new piece of activewear that's moving to the top of the list -- the exercise dress.

We totally get why the frock specifically designed for activity is a hit among celebs and on TikTok and Instagram. The one-and-done piece is a great alternative to a workout top and legging combination. It's floaty, comfortable and breezy, while keeping you covered where coverage is needed when you're moving thanks to the built-in shorts. Plus, it looks so cute and feminine!

The popularity of the exercise dress can be traced to the Outdoor Voices design, and many fashion brands followed and made their own versions. In addition to the OG OV, there are a variety of active dresses to shop from such as Reformation, Abercrombie, Sweaty Betty and Halara.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best exercise dresses below.

KuaCua Workout Dress Amazon KuaCua Workout Dress You bet Amazon has a workout dress! This one by KuaCua is soft, breathable and stretchy with attached shorts. It also has a built-in shelf bra and removable pads. $32 AT AMAZON Buy Now

