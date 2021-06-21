Shopping

Best Fitness Deals Under $20 at Walmart Deals for Days

By Nicole Bustamante‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Woman with dumbbells
Jordan Vanderzalm / EyeEm via Getty Images

There’s nothing we love more than a good summer sale, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day there are lots of new deals to discover. But this year is different. Now there are a number of other large retailers taking part in the discount frenzy, including Walmart, so if you’re not a Prime member you can still snag some major discounts. 

Walmart is having its own mega-sale called Walmart Deals for Days from June 20 to June 22, coinciding with Prime Day. You can shop a number of departments like home, technology, apparel, beauty and fitness. 

And while workout trends come and go, prioritizing your health is always in style. If you’re looking to add some new gear to your routine, you’ve come to the right place. Shop some of the best fitness deals under $20 on sale on Walmart’s Deals for Days below. 

Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights
Tru Grit Fitness 5LB (Pair) Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight With Welded Metal Handles
Walmart
Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights
A good replacement for your grocery bag one-trip-only walk from the car to the kitchen, these Tru Grit dumbbells come in a range of sizes and are made with a chrome-plated handle and heavy-duty rubber heads. 
$13 AND UP (REGULARLY $25)
SPRI Resistance Stretch Band Kit
SPRI Resistance Stretch Band Kit
Walmart
SPRI Resistance Stretch Band Kit
Add some resistance to your workout with these SPRI stretch bands. The kit includes three different levels (light, medium and heavy) so you can choose your challenge.
$7 (REGULARLY $10)
Calm 55 cm Anti-Burst Body Ball
Calm 55 cm Anti-Burst Body Ball
Walmart
Calm 55 cm Anti-Burst Body Ball
Despite what you may have heard, body balls are meant to do more than occasionally substitute your ergonomic desk chair. The Calm ball targets your lower back and abs, making it ideal for improvements in strength and flexibility. 
$9 (REGULARLY $19)
SPRI Home Gym Kit
SPRI Home Gym Kit
Walmart
SPRI Home Gym Kit
This kit has all the essentials you need to get your new workout routine kick-started including a jump rope, push-up bars, an ab wheel and a resistance tube. Bonus: It also comes with an exercise guide if you need a little extra support getting started.
$17 (REGULARLY $20)
SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar
SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar
Walmart
SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar
Complete your at-home gym with this pull-up bar from SPRI. The stainless steel bar can support up to 300 pounds and is large enough to fit doorways that are up to 32 inches wide.
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
BlenderBottle 26-ounce Stainless Steel Shake
BlenderBottle 26-ounce Stainless Steel Shake
Walmart
BlenderBottle 26-ounce Stainless Steel Shake
The post-workout protein shakes may be the best part of the whole routine. Shake things up with this insulated BlenderBottle that keeps things cool and free of chunky bits.
$17 (REGULARLY $30)
Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller
Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller
Walmart
Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller
Release the tension in your back, bottom and legs with this Stamina foam roller. Not only will it help relax your muscles, but it also improves lymphatic circulation and flexibility.
$8 (REGULARLY $10)
SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager
SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager
Walmart
SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager
Stretching out tight muscles is an important part of working out. Apply some pressure and feel relief with the SPRI mini body massager that features a pinpoint node, a rolling massager ball and a textured arm to help you reach every stiff part of your body.
$13 (REGULARLY $15)
KT Tape Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape
KT Tape Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape
Walmart
KT Tape Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape
Went a little too hard? Heal strained muscles with KT Tape to provide pain relief and support. 
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
SKLZ Agility Cones
SKLZ Agility Cones
Walmart
SKLZ Agility Cones
Get those high knees up and improve your agility with these training cones great for any warm-up routine.
$13 (REGULARLY $20)

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

The Best Beauty Steals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings