There’s nothing we love more than a good summer sale, and thanks to Amazon Prime Day there are lots of new deals to discover. But this year is different. Now there are a number of other large retailers taking part in the discount frenzy, including Walmart, so if you’re not a Prime member you can still snag some major discounts.

Walmart is having its own mega-sale called Walmart Deals for Days from June 20 to June 22, coinciding with Prime Day. You can shop a number of departments like home, technology, apparel, beauty and fitness.

And while workout trends come and go, prioritizing your health is always in style. If you’re looking to add some new gear to your routine, you’ve come to the right place. Shop some of the best fitness deals under $20 on sale on Walmart’s Deals for Days below.

Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights Walmart Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights A good replacement for your grocery bag one-trip-only walk from the car to the kitchen, these Tru Grit dumbbells come in a range of sizes and are made with a chrome-plated handle and heavy-duty rubber heads. $13 AND UP (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

SPRI Home Gym Kit Walmart SPRI Home Gym Kit This kit has all the essentials you need to get your new workout routine kick-started including a jump rope, push-up bars, an ab wheel and a resistance tube. Bonus: It also comes with an exercise guide if you need a little extra support getting started. $17 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar Walmart SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar Complete your at-home gym with this pull-up bar from SPRI. The stainless steel bar can support up to 300 pounds and is large enough to fit doorways that are up to 32 inches wide. $14 (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller Walmart Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller Release the tension in your back, bottom and legs with this Stamina foam roller. Not only will it help relax your muscles, but it also improves lymphatic circulation and flexibility. $8 (REGULARLY $10) Buy Now

SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager Walmart SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager Stretching out tight muscles is an important part of working out. Apply some pressure and feel relief with the SPRI mini body massager that features a pinpoint node, a rolling massager ball and a textured arm to help you reach every stiff part of your body. $13 (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

SKLZ Agility Cones Walmart SKLZ Agility Cones Get those high knees up and improve your agility with these training cones great for any warm-up routine. $13 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

The Best Beauty Steals at Walmart's Deals for Days Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon Prime Day: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Leggings