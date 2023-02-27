It's been a few months since we've seen all-time low prices for Apple's previous-generation iPads. If you've been eyeing an iPad, today's a great time to buy a new one or get an upgrade with Amazon's sale.

The fifth-gen iPad Air was released in 2022 and is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work or taking care of online chores from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful. Right now, the fifth-gen iPad Air with a 10.9-inch display is on sale at Amazon. You can save $100 on the WiFi model in five colors along with the WiFi and Cellular model.

With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5 a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. You can also upgrade to 256GB of storage and still save $100.

Right now, the 2021 iPad 9 with WiFi and cellular is on sale for $80 off. The 10.2-inch Apple iPad features WiFi and LTE, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. The 256GB iPad is on sale for $380 in both silver and space gray. Usually $459, this iPad deal is a record low price for Apple's previous-gen iPad.

For more tablets to buy in 2023, check out our guide to all the biggest Apple deals and the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of this week's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab and Amazon Fire Tablets.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

