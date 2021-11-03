Shopping

Best iPhone 13 Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack

By Danica Creahan
Apple has launched its MagSafe battery pack-- a new accessory that utilizes the iPhone 12’s MagSafe technology to enable wireless charging. It’s similar to the Apple MagSafe charger, but this $99 battery pack is much more portable. It can attach directly to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone Pro model to wirelessly charge the phone's battery. But what does that mean for the fate of your old phone case? 

MagSafe-compatible cases are a convenient option to keep your phone protected without interfering with the iPhone’s innovation. Despite Apple’s MagSafe battery pack just being released, the technology has been around long enough to establish the demand for MagSafe-friendly phone accessories, so there’s no shortage of stylish and convenient cases to choose from if you’re looking to make the leap. Here are 13 of the cutest cases and accessories compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack!

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 and 13 Pro — providing safe and automatic wireless charging on-the-go. 
$100
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Charger
Snap on this wireless MagSafe charger to your iPhone or AirPods for a quick charge. (No worries if you have an older model iPhone, it'll charge up to the iPhone 8.)
$39$34

 iPhone Cases

UAG iPhone 13 Pro Case
UAG iPhone 13 Pro Case
Walmart
UAG iPhone 13 Pro Case
This iPhone 13 Pro Case from Under Armor Gear not only lets you charge your iPhone with the MagSafe battery pack, it's pretty durable, too. 
$40 AT WALMART
Sonix The Match Case
The Match case
Sonix
Sonix The Match Case
Craving the aesthetically pleasing look of a clear case on your phone? The Match case from Sonix comes with all the benefits of a typical Sonix case-- antimicrobial and biodegradable, but this clear case is designed to sleekly frame the MagSafe silhouette with a metallic ribbon design.
$40$32
Moment Less is More Case
less is more case
Moment
Moment Less is More Case
Looking for a case that’s compatible with MagSafe and your back pocket? This thin case from Moment might be for you. The case has a super-thin, soft body and a wrist strap connection on the bottom. Beyond its compatibility with the Apple MagSafe battery pack, this case works with Moment’s line of MagSafe tripods and mounts, so you’ll have plenty of accessory options for your case.  
$50
Nimble Disc Case
Disc Case
Nimble
Nimble Disc Case
The Disc Case from Nimble is the world’s only iPhone case made from 100% recycled compact discs. This cute, eco-friendly case has scratch resistant and anti-yellowing coating, and comes with antimicrobial protection. It’s also drop test certified up to 6 feet! Every Disc Case purchase made comes with a free shipping label to send back any used plastic case to be recycled. 
$40
Sonix Mother of Pearl iPhone Case
Mother of pearl phone case
Sonix
Sonix Mother of Pearl iPhone Case
This stunning case from Sonix is also injected with an antimicrobial agent to help protect your hands between washes, and has the added bonus of being eco-friendly and biodegradable! Protect the planet and your iPhone with this truly pretty case.
$45
PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe
PopGrip for MagSafe
PopSockets
PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe
The PopGrip from PopSockets is compatible with MagSafe technology, meaning it will play nice with any of the cases in this list. The PopGrip is easily removable when it’s time to charge your phone, either wirelessly or with the MagSafe charger. 
$30
Case-Mate Twinkle iPhone Case
Case-Mate Twinkle iPhone Case
Case-Mate
Case-Mate Twinkle iPhone Case
Sparkly and safe, this case is built for 10 ft drop protection. Plus the built-in magnets work with MagSafe® chargers & accessories. 
$50
OtterBox Defender Series Case
Defender Series Case
OtterBox via Amazon
OtterBox Defender Series Case
The Defender Series Case from OtterBox is adventure-ready with its multi-layer protection and port covers. This case can protect your phone in any terrain and from serious falls, and is MagSafe compatible. The holster can also double as a convenient kickstand.
$60$52 AT AMAZON
Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
iPhone case
Apple via Amazon
Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
From Apple’s own line of cases comes the Silicone Case with MagSafe, a soft-to-the-touch, thoroughly tested case that is sure to work seamlessly with your new MagSafe battery pack. Available in a myriad of chic colors, this case is certainly a safe and stylish choice. 
$49$43
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
leather wallet
Apple via Amazon
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Missing the ease of a phone case wallet? The Leather Wallet with MagSafe from Apple can fix that. It features strong built-in magnets that allow it to conveniently connect right to the back of your iPhone or any MagSafe friendly case. The wallet can hold up to three cards and is shielded to keep them safe.
$60$50
Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
leather iPhone case
Apple via Amazon
Apple Leather Case with MagSafe
The Leather Case with MagSafe boasts all of the benefits of the Silicone case, only with a high-quality, supple leather shell that will develop a natural patina over time. Apple does warn that the use of MagSafe accessories with this case can cause long-lasting imprints on the leather over time.
$59
Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case
Wooden MagSafe Case
Oakywood
Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case
Despite looking like something you’d find in the forest, this wooden case from Oakywood is compatible with all the latest MagSafe accessories. The case is crafted with a combination of real walnut wood and polycarbonate to protect your phone while also looking naturally fashionable.
$45
Casely Solid White Battery-Powered Charging Case
Casely Solid White Battery-Powered Charging Case
Casely
Casely Solid White Battery-Powered Charging Case
Stay fully charged and chic with this iPhone Magsafe compatible charging case. 
$75
OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
Symmetry Series Case
OtterBox
OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
The Symmetry Series case from OtterBox is designed for minimal bulk while still providing significant protection. The case is integrated with an antimicrobial additive that protects it against common bacteria to help you stay healthy, and can come on and off your phone with little hassle, so you can get multiple and mix and match the colors. 
$50$26 AT AMAZON
Case-Mate Soap Bubble iPhone Case
Case-Mate Soap Bubble iPhone Case
Case-Mate
Case-Mate Soap Bubble iPhone Case
Case-Mate's best selling Soap Bubble style is now available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Customers love how durable this case is. 
$50
Casetify MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact Case
Strawberries case by Bodil Jane
Casetify
Casetify MagSafe Compatible Ultra Impact Case
This MagSafe-compatible case from Casetify comes in a wide array of absolutely adorable designs by Casetify artists. The MagSafe compatible version of this case can be purchased with “strong” or “ultra” protection features, and is made with sustainable materials.
$50 AND UP

