Best iPhone 13 Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple has launched its MagSafe battery pack-- a new accessory that utilizes the iPhone 12’s MagSafe technology to enable wireless charging. It’s similar to the Apple MagSafe charger, but this $99 battery pack is much more portable. It can attach directly to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone Pro model to wirelessly charge the phone's battery. But what does that mean for the fate of your old phone case?
MagSafe-compatible cases are a convenient option to keep your phone protected without interfering with the iPhone’s innovation. Despite Apple’s MagSafe battery pack just being released, the technology has been around long enough to establish the demand for MagSafe-friendly phone accessories, so there’s no shortage of stylish and convenient cases to choose from if you’re looking to make the leap. Here are 13 of the cutest cases and accessories compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack!
iPhone Cases
RELATED CONTENT:
Apple AirPods Are Now $60 Off at Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale
Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon
The 25 Best Apple AirTag Holders We've Found So Far
Best Buy Flash Sale: Shop Apple Products on Sale & Other Deals
Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers
Amazon's Early Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now
Amazon Alexa Smart Home Tech for Everyone on Your Shopping List
The Best Walmart Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now