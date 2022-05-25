This summer, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices.

With Amazon Memorial Day Deals, you can find more deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to upgrade all your rooms. We've picked out the best Memorial Day deals on Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love at Amazon. The deals don't end with a smart device. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for Amazon's best tech deals below.

Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. $85 $49 Buy Now

Samsung 43" Frame TV Amazon Samsung 43" Frame TV Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale. $948 $848 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps. $159 $119 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 25 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now

Best Apple Watch Deals: Take $50 Off The Apple Watch Series 7 and SE

Apple Deal: Save $70 on The Latest Apple iPad Air Today

Samsung Galaxy S22 Memorial Day Deals: Get Up to 70% Off Plus $100 for Accessories

Best Headphone Deals: Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99 at Amazon

Amazon's Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Shop the 14 Best Fashion Deals From Amazon's Early Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Samsung to Shop Now

The 22 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

Memorial Day 2022: Shop Backyard Games for the Whole Family