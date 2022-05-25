Best Memorial Day Tech Deals on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's, Laptops and More
This summer, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices.
With Amazon Memorial Day Deals, you can find more deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to upgrade all your rooms. We've picked out the best Memorial Day deals on Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love at Amazon. The deals don't end with a smart device. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Check out ET's picks for Amazon's best tech deals below.
Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:
Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos.
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale.
Shop now to get this Echo Dot for 25% off the regular price.
Baby cam, doggie cam or security camera — whatever you use this camera for, you won't be disappointed. It has 360° coverage with 2K resolution and a motion detector.
These highly rated ear buds from JBL are a must-have.
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.
A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible.
Experience a brilliant picture and optimized sound with Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, and play music just by asking.
Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.
Shop now to save $100 on this Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.
Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud.
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is not far from its Black Friday price.
A robot vacuum with a mop function is just what we need for a good spring cleaning.
This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku.
Enjoy ultra-vivid color and sharpened clarity with this TV that instantly transforms everything you watch to 4K.
Movie marathons are right around the corner.
Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.
A good TV for casual viewing.
The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.
Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.
Whether you're into gaming or you're starting your own podcast, make sure everyone can hear you clearly with the TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand.
Perfect for the new season of your favorite show.
Meet all your fitness goals this year with the Fitbit Inspire.
