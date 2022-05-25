Shopping

Best Memorial Day Tech Deals on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon

This summer, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices. 

With Amazon Memorial Day Deals, you can find more deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to upgrade all your rooms. We've picked out the best Memorial Day deals on Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love at Amazon. The deals don't end with a smart device. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for Amazon's best tech deals below. 

Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. 

$85$49
Samsung 43" Frame TV
SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Frame Series Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 43" Frame TV

Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale.

$948$848
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker
Amazon
Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker

Shop now to get this Echo Dot for 25% off the regular price. 

$40$30
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
Amazon
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security

Baby cam, doggie cam or security camera — whatever you use this camera for, you won't be disappointed. It has 360° coverage with 2K resolution and a motion detector. 

$50$40
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds

These highly rated ear buds from JBL are a must-have.

$150$75
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods

These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.

$159$119
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Amazon
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat

A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible.

$169$154
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

Experience a brilliant picture and optimized sound with Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, and play music just by asking. 

$1,598$1,200
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

$380$360
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.

$549$479
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet

Shop now to save $100 on this Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.

$700$602
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud. 

$100$80
iRobot Roomba 692
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692

Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is not far from its Black Friday price. 

$300$217
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

A robot vacuum with a mop function is just what we need for a good spring cleaning. 

$650$550
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV
TCL 40" 3-Series Android TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV

This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku.

$230$160
Samsung 70" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
SAMSUNG 70-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung 70" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

Enjoy ultra-vivid color and sharpened clarity with this TV that instantly transforms everything you watch to 4K.

$1,350$1,248
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

Movie marathons are right around the corner. 

$230$158
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.

$290$263
TCL 43" 4-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV - 43S435, 2021 Model
Amazon
TCL 43" 4-Series Roku 4K TV

A good TV for casual viewing. 

$350$268
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.

$230$168
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger

Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.

$30$23
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera

Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.

$190$130
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
Amazon
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand

Whether you're into gaming or you're starting your own podcast, make sure everyone can hear you clearly with the TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand. 

$50$30
TCL 55" 6-Series Roku 4K TV
TCL 75-inch 6-Series Roku 4K TV
Amazon
TCL 55" 6-Series Roku 4K TV

Perfect for the new season of your favorite show. 

$1,200$698
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial

Meet all your fitness goals this year with the Fitbit Inspire.

$100$76

 

