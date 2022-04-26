Shopping

Best Mother's Day Gift Baskets to Send Just in Time for May 8

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If you're still searching for a special gift for Mother's Day (heads up, it's less than two weeks away!), a pre-made gift basket or box is a great way to have maximum gifting impact with minimal effort. Plus, they can all be delivered straight to Mom's door, so all you have to do is press purchase.

If traveling to see Mom is not an option this year, a gift basket is a thoughtful way to celebrate Mother's Day when you can't be there yourself. And, baskets aren't a one-size-fits-all situation by any means — there are options to suit everyone's taste (even the pickiest of Moms). Though there are tons of sweet treats to be had, if your mother figure wants more of a unique gift, there are plenty of savory food options from destination-restaurants on Goldbelly. Or, if she'd prefer a garden-themed basket from 1-800-Flowers, there's one of those, too.

From food to drink to makeup and more, we've scoured the web for our top picks to please any mom this Mother's Day. We even found a shared mommy-and-me gift box for the first-time mom in your life. Be sure to shop quickly, though. Mother's Day is just around the corner, and you're going to want your gift basket to arrive on time for May 8. 

Celebrate Mom with any of the fantastic Mother's Day gift baskets below. 

Harry & David Deluxe Mother's Day Gift Box
Deluxe Mother's Day Gift Box
Harry & David
Harry & David Deluxe Mother's Day Gift Box

Filled with decadent gold-leaf pears, cookies and candies, this deluxe basket from Harry & David will make any mom feel special on her big day.

$60
Godiva Chocolate Celebration Gift Basket
Chocolate Celebration Gift Basket
Godiva
Godiva Chocolate Celebration Gift Basket

If your mom is a chocolate connoisseur, look no further than this treat-filled basket from Godiva.

$110
Idlewild Floral Lavender Gift Basket
Idlewild Floral Lavender Gift Basket
Williams Sonoma
Idlewild Floral Lavender Gift Basket

Williams Sonoma has incredible gift baskets for coffee lovers, foodies and hosts, but we love this surprising flower-themed basket from the high-end retailer, filled with lavender chocolates, oils and dried flowers.

$150
Eucalyptus Spearmint Bath Set
Eucalyptus Spearmint Bath Set
Amazon
Eucalyptus Spearmint Bath Set

Create an at-home spa experience with this luxury gift basket filled with soothing eucalyptus bath goods.

$50
Tea Gift Set for Tea Lovers
Tea Gift Set for Tea Lovers
Amazon
Tea Gift Set for Tea Lovers

Moms are in for a real treat with this tea gift pack, which includes twelve different teas, honey sticks and a stainless steel tea mug.

$31
Tapas the José Andrés Way
TAPAS THE JOSÉ ANDRÉS WAY
Goldbelly
Tapas the José Andrés Way

Serve Mom a feast of famous tapas from acclaimed chef José Andrés, or have any of Goldbelly's incredible offerings from destination-worthy restaurants delivered right to her door.

$180
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Gift Crate European Cheese & Charcuterie

You can't go wrong with a cheese and charcuterie spread, like this artisan assortment from Williams Sonoma.

$120
All in One Makeup Kit
All in One Makeup Kit
Amazon
All in One Makeup Kit

If your mom is constantly asking about what makeup you're wearing, surprise her with her own kit of essentials, including a Naked eyeshadow palette, core brushes and adorable travel case.

$23
Best Mom Ever Tins With Popcorn
Tins With Pop® Best Mom Ever
1800 Flowers
Best Mom Ever Tins With Popcorn

Give Mom a little bit of every flavor with this trifecta of popcorn.

$30
Beekman 1802 Milk Carton Spa Set
Beekman 1802™ Milk Carton Spa Set
1800 Flowers
Beekman 1802 Milk Carton Spa Set

Fancy soaps and creams are always a luxurious way to tell the mom in your life that you care.

$40
Planted with Love Gift Basket
Planted with Love Gift Basket
1800 Flowers
Planted with Love Gift Basket

Plant some seeds of love with this gardening-themed basket from 1800 Flowers.

$70
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket
Amazon
Oh! Nuts Dried Fruit Gift Basket

These mouthwatering dried fruit treats will please any mom who appreciates a sweet snack without any added sugar.

$38
Honest Baby Arrival Bundle
baby bundle
The Honest Company
Honest Baby Arrival Bundle

For the new mom in your life, this Honest baby bundle kit filled with new baby essentials (for baby and mom) will make her day. 

$50
Mother’s Day Gift Tin Tower
Mother’s Day Gift Tin Tower
Cheryl's
Mother’s Day Gift Tin Tower

Spoil mom with a wide array of delicious cookies from Cheryl's, all which come individually wrapped so she can store them for later.

$60
Colourpop On The Daily Set
Colourpop On The Daily Set
Colourpop
Colourpop On The Daily Set

Make skincare easy with this three-piece set for Mom.

$41$30
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box
Cheers Wine Gift Box
Harry & David
Harry & David Cheers Wine Gift Box

Go wild with this classic pairing of chocolate covered cherries and red wine for a Mother's Day gift basket she'll adore.

$60
New England Breakfast Gift Basket Classic
New England Breakfast Gift Basket Classic
Amazon
New England Breakfast Gift Basket Classic

For the mom who loves making breakfast, this gourmet assortment of Stonewall kitchen foods will be a huge hit.

$106
Coffee Gift Box Set
Coffee Gift Box Set
Amazon
Coffee Gift Box Set

An eight coffee bean assortment and stunning french press make up this coffee connoisseur's dream gift basket.

$40
Royal Gift Basket for Women
Royal Gift Basket for Women
Amazon
Royal Gift Basket for Women

Give Mom the royal treatment with this queen-themed gift basket filled with unique gifts including beautifully scented candle, ceramic tray, notebook and mini pillow.

$60
Luxury Scented Aromatherapy Candles
Luxury Scented Aromatherapy Candles
Amazon
Luxury Scented Aromatherapy Candles

Your mom will love these slow-burning aromatherapy candles with snuffer lid — they're a luxurious gift set she'll be able to use time and time again. 

$59

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials. 

