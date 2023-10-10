Sales & Deals

Best October Prime Day Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping: Save Up to 48% on LEGO, Crayola, Nerf and More

Best October Prime Day Toy Deals for Early Holiday Shopping
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:48 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

It's never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping.

There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for your little one this year, they key is to start early. That's why Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect time to start stocking up on holiday gifts.

Shop Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, also known as October Prime Day, spans just two days (October 10 and 11) and offers Black Friday-level deals sitewide, including coveted gifts from popular brands like LEGO, Hot Wheels, and LOL Surprise Dolls. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages.

If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.

We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the almost endless October Prime Day deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.

Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to cart.

Best October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5 

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set

Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals. 

$38 $27

Shop Now

Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven

Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven
Amazon

Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven

For future bakers, this pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

Little chefs will love this singing oven.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Amazon

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone. 

$33 $28

Shop Now

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game
Amazon

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game

Help early readers improve their skills with this fun twist on the classic bingo game. 

$22 $20

Shop Now

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys
Amazon

Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys

Let their imagination run wild with this garbage truck.

$50 $31

With coupon

Shop Now

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset
Amazon

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset

Perfect for the kid who loves a McDonald's Happy Meal, this Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Set will let their creativity run free.

$17 $14

Shop Now

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Amazon

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.

$22 $16

Shop Now

Giant Candy Land Board Game

Giant Candy Land Board Game
Amazon

Giant Candy Land Board Game

It's the classic Candy Land board game but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.

$30 $19

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set
Amazon

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set

Bundled in a colorful case, this art set has everything the artistic child needs: 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 markers and 15 pieces of paper for a blank canvas.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Elmer's All-Star Slime Kit

Elmer's All-Star Slime Kit
Amazon

Elmer's All-Star Slime Kit

Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations. 

$40 $26

Shop Now

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
Amazon

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls

LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine and fun accessories. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Amazon

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns. 

$65 $39

Shop Now

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Amazon

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

Using this kit from National Geographic, kids can complete over 15 science experiments.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
Amazon

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.

$30 $27

Shop Now

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Amazon

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.

$20 $10

Shop Now

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Amazon

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this Amazon October Prime Day deal.

$180 $95

Shop Now

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Amazon

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.

$25 $14

With coupon

Shop Now

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Amazon

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.

$25 $10

With coupon

Shop Now

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Amazon

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Kids love to take pictures on smart phones and tablets, but then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore! This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.

$130 $80

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $46

Shop Now

NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster

NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster
Amazon

NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster

Those of all ages can enjoy a Nerf fight.

$22 $14

Shop Now

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
Amazon

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.  

$25 $16

Shop Now

National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel Kit

National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel Kit
Amazon

National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel Kit

Created by professional potters, this pottery wheel from National Geographic includes everything your child needs to start crafting pottery.

$140 $112

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

