Best Patio Furniture from Walmart Perfect for Memorial Day: Shop Dining Sets, Tables, Outdoor Chairs and More
Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for the sunny days of summer. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any Memorial Day BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests.
Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture. Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a dining set with an umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.
Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture and outdoor decor pieces for summer 2023 from Walmart that will turn your backyard into an oasis.
Best Patio Furniture at Walmart
If you need some seating for your next backyard gathering or Memorial Day BBQ, we've found the most stylish pieces to update your outdoor space.
Summer is the perfect time to dine al fresco. This set is resistant to the elements, includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun, and can seat up to 4 people.
Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
You'll want to eat in your backyard all summer with this cozy and cute 11-piece dining set at Walmart. Along with the six chairs and table, you'll get four padded cubes for additional seating as needed.
Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece patio furniture set.
A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating.
Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset or read your favorite book.
Short on outdoor space? This small teal bistro set from The Pioneer Woman herself is absolutely adorable.
Kick back and relax on this comfy outdoor couch with plush cushions and a wicker base. It also comes with a set of nesting tables to keep your refreshing beverage nearby.
Best Outdoor Decor at Walmart
Just like the inside of your home, you can elevate the outdoors and improve the ambiance with the right pieces from bird houses, pillows, rugs, lighting and more.
While this pillow is so chic you may want to use it indoors (and can), it's UV treated to be fade resistant in the sun. The tassels add an extra element of charm.
Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof and weather-proof solar-powered LED bulbs.
The outdoors in the spring and summer is a wonderful experience, until the bugs start biting. Keep them at bay with this super cute citronella candle.
An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic, all you have to do is hose it off when it begins looking dusty.
Equipped with an LED candle, this woven lantern will bring a nice ambiance to your backyard during nights spent outdoors.
Even if you're not a bird lover, this birdhouse is so adorable you'll be happy to have them take residence in your yard.
RELATED CONTENT:
All The Best Furniture Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2023
10 Best Tower Fans to Keep You Cool at Home
The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Before Summer
The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale
The 12 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023
The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More
The Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Memorial Day
This Walmart Plus Membership Deal Saves You $50 on Your Next Order
Memorial Day Sales 2023: Best Deals You Can Shop Now Around the Web
15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Bose and More