Whether you're on the hunt for noise-canceling headphones to elevate your workout sessions or to immerse yourself in your favorite tunes as you travel, now is the perfect time to grab a pair of Apple AirPods to enhance your audio experience. Luckily, Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is currently rolling out tons of early deals on Apple devices, including huge savings on Apple's popular earbuds and headphones.

The impressive sound quality and portable design of AirPods makes it hard to leave the house without them. From a $90 pair of second-generation AirPods to the popular AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time low price, we've found all the best AirPods deals at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale that you won't want to miss.

Best Presidents' Day AirPods Deals

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to their best price ever. You can grab a pair of wireless earbuds for $190, matching the best price we've seen since Prime Day. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. $249 $190 Shop Now

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 30% more than the first-generation earbuds.

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for just $90. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $90 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $140 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones are higher-priced than most of their competition, but that's for good reason. Their comfortable earcups, mesh headband and excellent sound make them an easy buy if you want to splurge. $549 $450 Shop Now

