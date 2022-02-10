Best Presidents Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More
If you are continuing to work remotely since the beginning of the pandemic, your home office may use a bit of a revamp. With Presidents Day sales on the horizon, our home office set-up can get a makeover at a discount.
Monitors in particular can be expensive, especially if you've been eyeing that Dell 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for months. However, there are a lot of great deals ahead of Presidents Day weekend, so you can easily upgrade your current monitor or get a supplemental screen for your laptop.
With discounts on TikTok-famous displays like Lepow's 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor, you can save quite a bit on your new screen.
With jargon like specific refresh rates, QHD and G-Sync, figuring out what features you need and what features are unnecessary can be difficult. Since finding the monitor with the resolution that suits your needs can be tricky enough, ET is here to walk you through decoding some of the basic terms and other information you need to know while you’re shopping for a monitor.
As for the resolution of monitors, the higher the resolution, the clearer the picture will be. More pixels means there will be more pixels to make up all the images and videos you view on your monitor.
You might also come across terms like QHD and FHD when you look at a specific monitor's resolution. FHD stands for Full High Definition (HD), which means the resolution is 1920x1080P. Whereas, QHD means Quad-HD, or quadruple the standard HD resolution. (By the way, the standard HD resolution is 1280x720.)
If you’ll be using your monitor to play video games, create art or edit any images or videos, then you’ll obviously need a higher resolution. Otherwise, you can just stick to the standard resolution or treat yourself to a high-def monitor so that you can enjoy your favorite movies. (We won't judge you if you want a 4K monitor just so you can catch up on the latest episodes of Euphoria.)
When you look at the resolution of a monitor, you need to find the perfect resolution match for the size of the screen. Yes, the screen size needs to be compatible to be able to support a high resolution. If you get a larger screen size with a lower resolution, then there are fewer pixels creating the images you see per inch. That can make anything you see on your monitor really blurry or pixelated. Therefore, if you find a 27-inch or larger monitor with the bare minimum resolution, you’re essentially buying a larger display screen for no reason.
Refresh rates determine how quickly your monitor loads new images. When a monitor indicates its refresh rate, the refresh rate is better whenever the number is higher. Therefore, 140Hz will give you a faster refresh rate than 70Hz. If you're looking for a monitor to keep up with your favorite games, you'll want to look for at the very least 120Hz in the refresh rate department with a low response time. A high refresh rate with a low response time will help minimize screen tearing.
Even if you haven't heard of screen tearing, you've probably experienced it before. It happens when a screen tries to load new information too quickly, so you're left with several images layered over one another. Basically, multiple frames of information get stacked on top of each other for a few seconds before the screen can catch up with the information. Thus, it looks like a glitch on your monitor.
Unfortunately, it's nearly impossible to find a monitor that has a really high resolution and a really high refresh rate. You typically have to sacrifice a little bit of one to find a monitor that has great picture quality and can keep up with the speed of your edits or video games.
Before we move onto the best President's Day deals on monitors, there are a few other common terms that might appear on your hunt for monitors:
- VESA-compatible monitors are screens that can be mounted on the wall or on VESA-mount arms.
- G-Sync refers to technology that allows your monitor to seamlessly sync to your computer's graphics cards, such as certain Nvidia graphics cards. G-Sync allows your monitor and graphics card to communicate, which reduces screen tearing. G-Sync essentially allows a compatible graphics card to take control of processing visual graphics, so your monitor just has to display the images that your graphics card decoded.
- FreeSync is similar to G-Sync. It allows your monitor to communicate with AMD graphics cards and your Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) to limit screen tearing and overall slow glitchiness.
Regardless of whether you need a monitor with a high resolution, a curved monitor or a curved monitor with really high resolution, there are President's Day sales for you. Shop ET's picks for the best Presidents' Day deals on monitors below.
