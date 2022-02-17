If you are continuing to work remotely since the beginning of the pandemic, your home office may use a bit of a revamp. With Presidents' Day sales on the horizon, your home office set-up can get a makeover at a discount.

Monitors in particular can be expensive, especially if you've been eyeing that Dell 32-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for months. However, there are a lot of great deals ahead of Presidents' Day weekend, so you can easily upgrade your current monitor or get a supplemental screen for your laptop.

With discounts on TikTok-famous displays like Lepow's 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor, you can save quite a bit on your new screen.

With jargon like specific refresh rates, QHD and G-Sync, figuring out what features you need and what features are unnecessary can be difficult. Since finding the monitor with the resolution that suits your needs can be tricky enough, ET is here to walk you through decoding some of the basic terms and other information you need to know while you’re shopping for a monitor.

As for the resolution of monitors, the higher the resolution, the clearer the picture will be. More pixels mean there will be more pixels to make up all the images and videos you view on your monitor.

You might also come across terms like QHD and FHD when you look at a specific monitor's resolution. FHD stands for Full High Definition (HD), which means the resolution is 1920x1080P. Whereas, QHD means Quad-HD, or quadruple the standard HD resolution. (By the way, the standard HD resolution is 1280x720.)

If you’ll be using your monitor to play video games, create art or edit any images or videos, then you’ll obviously need a higher resolution. Otherwise, you can just stick to the standard resolution or treat yourself to a high-def monitor so that you can enjoy your favorite movies. (We won't judge you if you want a 4K monitor just so you can catch up on the latest episodes of Euphoria.)

When you look at the resolution of a monitor, you need to find the perfect resolution match for the size of the screen. Yes, the screen size needs to be compatible to be able to support a high resolution. If you get a larger screen size with a lower resolution, then there are fewer pixels creating the images you see per inch. That can make anything you see on your monitor really blurry or pixelated. Therefore, if you find a 27-inch or larger monitor with the bare minimum resolution, you’re essentially buying a larger display screen for no reason.

Refresh rates determine how quickly your monitor loads new images. When a monitor indicates its refresh rate, the refresh rate is better whenever the number is higher. Therefore, 140Hz will give you a faster refresh rate than 70Hz. If you're looking for a monitor to keep up with your favorite games, you'll want to look for at the very least 120Hz in the refresh rate department with a low response time. A high refresh rate with a low response time will help minimize screen tearing.

Even if you haven't heard of screen tearing, you've probably experienced it before. It happens when a screen tries to load new information too quickly, so you're left with several images layered over one another. Basically, multiple frames of information get stacked on top of each other for a few seconds before the screen can catch up with the information. Thus, it looks like a glitch on your monitor.

Unfortunately, it's nearly impossible to find a monitor that has a really high resolution and a really high refresh rate. You typically have to sacrifice a little bit of one to find a monitor that has great picture quality and can keep up with the speed of your edits or video games.

Before we move onto the best Presidents' Day deals on monitors, there are a few other common terms that might appear on your hunt for monitors:

VESA -compatible monitors are screens that can be mounted on the wall or on VESA-mount arms.

-compatible monitors are screens that can be mounted on the wall or on VESA-mount arms. G-Sync refers to technology that allows your monitor to seamlessly sync to your computer's graphics cards, such as certain Nvidia graphics cards. G-Sync allows your monitor and graphics card to communicate, which reduces screen tearing. G-Sync essentially allows a compatible graphics card to take control of processing visual graphics, so your monitor just has to display the images that your graphics card decoded.

refers to technology that allows your monitor to seamlessly sync to your computer's graphics cards, such as certain Nvidia graphics cards. G-Sync allows your monitor and graphics card to communicate, which reduces screen tearing. G-Sync essentially allows a compatible graphics card to take control of processing visual graphics, so your monitor just has to display the images that your graphics card decoded. FreeSync is similar to G-Sync. It allows your monitor to communicate with AMD graphics cards and your Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) to limit screen tearing and overall slow glitchiness.

Regardless of whether you need a monitor with a high resolution, a curved monitor or a curved monitor with really high resolution, there are Presidents' Day sales for you. Shop ET's picks for the best Presidents' Day deals on monitors below.

Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor Amazon Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor The portable monitor popularized by TikTok can be connected to your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone via USB-C or HDMI. Thanks to its smaller size, the FHD 1920x1080 resolution monitor is perfect for traveling. It also comes with a magnetic cover and screen protector, so you can keep the screen safe from scratches and scuffs. By the way, this Lepow portable monitor also has built-in technology in its screen to help protect your eyes while you use the device. $250 $190 Buy Now

Dell Alienware AW2521HF 25" Gaming Monitor Dell Dell Alienware AW2521HF 25" Gaming Monitor This Dell Alienware Gaming Monitor might be mid-sized at about 25 inches, but it has a rapid 240Hz refresh rate. It also has accurate color matching to make sure you experience the true tones of your favorite games, movies and more. The display has a FHD 1920x1090 resolution with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync capabilities. $525 $290 Buy Now

Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 QHD 32" Monitor Lenovo Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 QHD 32" Monitor The 2560x1440 QHD resolution on this Lenovo ThinkVision 32-Inch Monitor gives you consistent and clear images. This model is also VESA-mount compatible, so you can mount it onto a monitor arm attached to your desk or on the wall behind your desktop computer or laptop. $534 $394 Buy Now

Lenovo C27-30 FHD 27" Monitor Lenovo Lenovo C27-30 FHD 27" Monitor The micro-bezel display on this 27-inch Lenovo monitor allows you to enjoy a nearly edgeless screen. This monitor has 1920x1080 HD resolution and comes with AMD FreeSync technology. You can tilt the monitor to adjust it for your needs, or you could mount it on your wall since it's VESA-compatible. $239 Buy Now

Samsung Odyssey G7 27" Gaming Monitor Samsung Samsung Odyssey G7 27" Gaming Monitor Thanks to the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor's curved display, you can game and work longer with less eye strain. At 2560x1440 WQHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy super detailed gameplay and images with minimal (if any at all) interruptions from stuttering or screen tearing. $700 Buy Now

Acer Nitro XF273 Sbmiiprx 27" Monitor Best Buy Acer Nitro XF273 Sbmiiprx 27" Monitor This Acer monitor uses FreeSync to allow your graphics card to take the reigns when it comes to the refresh rate. This puts a little less stress on your new display screen and reduces the chance that you'll experience screen tearing. With the barely-there top and side bezels, you get a truly immersive experience with this monitor's 1920x1080 resolution. $300 Buy Now

HP 27f 4K Display 27" Monitor HP HP 27f 4K Display 27" Monitor This HP monitor's 4K 3840x2160 resolution display makes it a cutting-edge screen to crack open Adobe Photoshop or Clip Studio Paint. The monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync technology built-in and micro-edge bezels that make your screen seem a little bit bigger. Plus, you can tilt and adjust the height of the display to customize it to your personal desk set-up. $390 Buy Now

Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor Samsung Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor The Samsung 49-Inch QHD Curved Dual QLED Gaming Monitor is one of the largest monitor models on our round-up. Thanks to the display's 120Hz refresh rate and substantial 5120x1440 Dual QHD resolution, there are very few monitors that can compete with this Samsung monitor's detailed and high-quality resolution. With its FreeSync compatibility and its curved screen, you can experience what it would feel like to play games and watch movies in a home-office-sized theater. $1,200 Buy Now

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.

