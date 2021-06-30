Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Going outside is now a more viable option for your free time -- thanks to updated safety protocols surrounding coronavirus updates and warmer temperatures -- odds are you're getting out and enjoying the sunshine. And when you do, you're going to need some summer shoes to complete your summer outfits.

While your sweatpants, pajamas and loungewear were the staples in your day-to-day wardrobe (especially for that WFH lifestyle), you might find yourself in need of some new pieces to bring life into your summer wardrobe for 2021. Sure, you already have a fair share of sneakers and slipper-style shoes to wear when you're making a quick errand or taking a walk around the block. But just in case you want some footwear that speaks to the summer season, there are plenty of styles available (and thankfully, they don't skimp on comfort).

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to summer look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into summer in style.

To give you a leg up on the summer footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite summer shoes below.

Strappy Sandals

Olukai 'Upena' Flat Sandal Nordstrom Olukai 'Upena' Flat Sandal These leather sandals from Olukai are like a softer version of a gladiator sandal. They're the perfect companion for that flowy linen dress you've been eyeing. $90 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Elevated Heels

Slide Sandals

Dear Frances Tye Slide Verishop Dear Frances Tye Slide Style these knotted flat sandals with a classic midi skirt or cropped jeans. Without a doubt, these will be a staple in your spring wardrobe. $395 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

Modern Clogs

Everlane The Clog Everlane Everlane The Clog For the moments when you're in the mood to wear something that feels both casual and dressy, opt for The Clog with cropped pants and a sweater or a floral dress for your new spring shoe. $98 AT EVERLANE Buy Now

Hunter Original Play Clog Nordstrom Hunter Original Play Clog Add a pop of color to your spring wardrobe with these clogs -- which reviewers rave about for their comfort -- from Hunter. These are also available in colors including pink, red, black, white and light blue. $75 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Sky-High Platforms

Steve Madden Slink30 Steve Madden Steve Madden Slink30 Ready for a complete throwback? Steve Madden's chunky slide platform sandal will put you right back into the '90s style shoe trend. $92 AT STEVE MADDEN Buy Now

Teva Universal Flatform Sandal Urban Outfitters Teva Universal Flatform Sandal Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. $65 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Preppy Loafers

Naturalizer Eiffel Loafer DSW Naturalizer Eiffel Loafer If you want to sport a loafer with a modern take, opt for a style that features faux patent leather like these. $70 AT DSW Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals with Prime Day

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn