Fashion

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Summer

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring Shoes
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Going outside is now a more viable option for your free time -- thanks to updated safety protocols surrounding coronavirus updates and warmer temperatures -- odds are you're getting out and enjoying the sunshine. And when you do, you're going to need some summer shoes to complete your summer outfits.

While your sweatpants, pajamas and loungewear were the staples in your day-to-day wardrobe (especially for that WFH lifestyle), you might find yourself in need of some new pieces to bring life into your summer wardrobe for 2021. Sure, you already have a fair share of sneakers and slipper-style shoes to wear when you're making a quick errand or taking a walk around the block. But just in case you want some footwear that speaks to the summer season, there are plenty of styles available (and thankfully, they don't skimp on comfort). 

Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless loafers and more.

Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to summer look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into summer in style.

To give you a leg up on the summer footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite summer shoes below.

Strappy Sandals

Free People Paradise Strappy Sandals
Free People Paradise Strappy Sandals
Free People
Free People Paradise Strappy Sandals
With wide-leg pants or a long skirt, these are the sandals for everyday wear to show off your summer style. 
$98 AT FREE PEOPLE
Everlane The ReNew Strappy Sandal
Everlane The ReNew Strappy Sandal
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Strappy Sandal
This simple strappy sandal from Everlane is elegant enough to wear with a dress but casual enough to wear with shorts. 
$38 AT EVERLANE
Olukai 'Upena' Flat Sandal
Olukai 'Upena' Flat Sandal
Nordstrom
Olukai 'Upena' Flat Sandal
These leather sandals from Olukai are like a softer version of a gladiator sandal. They're the perfect companion for that flowy linen dress you've been eyeing. 
$90 AT NORDSTROM

Elevated Heels

By Far Elsa Toe Ring Sandals
By Far Elsa Toe Ring Sandals
Shopbop
By Far Elsa Toe Ring Sandals
Dress up any spring ensemble with these strappy sandals from By Far.
$451 AT SHOPBOP
H&M Slip-in Sandals
H&M Slip-in Sandals
H&M
H&M Slip-in Sandals
A pair of mules with the faux-leather scrunch detail is bound to elevate your spring wardrobe.
$24 AT H&M (REGULARLY $35)

Slide Sandals

Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal in Vachetta Leather
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal in Vachetta Leather
Madewell
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal in Vachetta Leather
For an everyday shoe that carries a touch of character, we suggest this slip-on sandal with its dainty wave straps.
$60 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $78)
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal
Pastels are always a good option for spring, especially when they come in a cool, stylish sandal to replace your casual athletic shoes.
$45 AT NORDSTROM
Dear Frances Tye Slide
Dear Frances Tye Slide
Verishop
Dear Frances Tye Slide
Style these knotted flat sandals with a classic midi skirt or cropped jeans. Without a doubt, these will be a staple in your spring wardrobe.
$395 AT VERISHOP

Modern Clogs

Everlane The Clog
Everlane The Clog
Everlane
Everlane The Clog
For the moments when you're in the mood to wear something that feels both casual and dressy, opt for The Clog with cropped pants and a sweater or a floral dress for your new spring shoe.
$98 AT EVERLANE
Hunter Original Play Clog
Hunter Original Play Clog
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Play Clog
Add a pop of color to your spring wardrobe with these clogs -- which reviewers rave about for their comfort -- from Hunter. These are also available in colors including pink, red, black, white and light blue.
$75 AT NORDSTROM
Unalira Quincy Quilted Clogs
Unalira Quincy Quilted Clogs
Free People
Unalira Quincy Quilted Clogs
How good is the red accent color against the warm wood block heel of these clog sandals?
$198 AT FREE PEOPLE

Sky-High Platforms

Steve Madden Slink30
Steve Madden Slinky30
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Slink30
Ready for a complete throwback? Steve Madden's chunky slide platform sandal will put you right back into the '90s style shoe trend.
$92 AT STEVE MADDEN
Teva Universal Flatform Sandal
Teva Universal Flatform Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Teva Universal Flatform Sandal
Comfortable and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes.
$65 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Mango Platform Leather Sandals
Mango Platform Leather Sandals
Mango
Mango Platform Leather Sandals
Love the espadrille look? Swap out your standard wedge sandals and opt for this platform style from Mango.
$70 AT MANGO (REGULARLY $70)

Preppy Loafers

Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Amazon
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
With warmer spring weather, a pop of color from Sperry's Seaport Penny Loafer wakes up your wardrobe. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Naturalizer Eiffel Loafer
Naturalizer Eiffel Loafer
DSW
Naturalizer Eiffel Loafer
If you want to sport a loafer with a modern take, opt for a style that features faux patent leather like these.
$70 AT DSW

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals with Prime Day

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn