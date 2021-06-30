Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Summer
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Going outside is now a more viable option for your free time -- thanks to updated safety protocols surrounding coronavirus updates and warmer temperatures -- odds are you're getting out and enjoying the sunshine. And when you do, you're going to need some summer shoes to complete your summer outfits.
While your sweatpants, pajamas and loungewear were the staples in your day-to-day wardrobe (especially for that WFH lifestyle), you might find yourself in need of some new pieces to bring life into your summer wardrobe for 2021. Sure, you already have a fair share of sneakers and slipper-style shoes to wear when you're making a quick errand or taking a walk around the block. But just in case you want some footwear that speaks to the summer season, there are plenty of styles available (and thankfully, they don't skimp on comfort).
Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless loafers and more.
Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to summer look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into summer in style.
To give you a leg up on the summer footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite summer shoes below.
Strappy Sandals
Elevated Heels
Slide Sandals
Modern Clogs
Sky-High Platforms
Preppy Loafers
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer
Get Meghan Markle's Castañer Espadrille Sandals with Prime Day
Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador
The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2021 -- Allbirds, Nike, Asics & More
The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans
Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok
Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn