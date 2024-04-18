If you're planning on seeing the world this summer, make sure you're ready with the right luggage for you. For some, that means carry-on luggage that can actually hold all your belongings. For others, it's the best smart luggage available. The best high-tech bags and spinners can do plenty of the heavy lifting that comes with travel for you, and with style.

Smart luggage can include bags with charging ports to keep your electronics (especially your smartphone) juiced up, automatic navigation to help your spinners follow you, and even built-in scooters to make getting to your next gate a breeze.

While some of these features can make prepping for a trip pricey, you might find that the extra bit of cash adds to the convenience factor when traveling. When you don't have to search for a plug around the airport to charge your phone or you have your luggage follow you around instead of pulling it with you, you'll remember what a good investment you made.

With that in mind, we've gathered up some of our favorite picks with a variety of smart components, from USB ports to ride-on framework and automatic, motorized luggage that goes where you go on its own. You'll also see familiar brands like Samsonite and Wrangler among some of our picks. Below, find options for the best smart luggage this year to make travel a cinch this summer.

Best Smart Luggage of 2024

Wrangler Smart Luggage Set Amazon Wrangler Smart Luggage Set This affordable luggage set keeps things simple with a USB port to charge up your mobile devices and a 3-in-1 cup holder to complement its hardshell exterior and double spinner wheels. It also comes in a wide variety of colors. $60 Shop Now

Ovis Auto-Follow Suitcase Amazon Ovis Auto-Follow Suitcase This suitcase can be filled to the brim and will follow you around the airport so you don't even have to carry it. Just charge up the battery, connect via app, and you're good to go. It sports a lightweight shell made of polycarbonate with a glossy finish in multiple colors as well. $899 Shop Now

Olotu Cycling Suitcase Amazon Olotu Cycling Suitcase Why carry or roll your luggage around when you can ride on it instead? This load-bearing hardshell luggage has space for you to stand on it and ride it as a scooter. It supports up to 242 lbs and still has plenty of storage area for your belongings. It's pricey, but imagine being able to zip through the airport with your own transport — you can do it with this suitcase. $993 Shop Now

Feilario Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Feilario Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This affordable spinner wheel luggage comes with all the niceties you need for heading through the airport or wherever it is you're traveling from. It includes a USB port, Type-C port, a phone holder, water cup holder, and a handle hook all for your convenience. $170 Shop Now

Iubest Luggage Carry-On Scooter Suitcase Amazon Iubest Luggage Carry-On Scooter Suitcase If you're traveling with kids, help keep them out of the way and moving along with this ride on suitcase. It features a detachable scooter that the kids can jump right on and follow you along through every terminal, all without dropping their luggage somewhere. $229 Shop Now

Faginx Electric Rideable Suitcase Amazon Faginx Electric Rideable Suitcase This electric suitcase doesn't only follow you around, but you can ride it as well. It's a sturdy, aluminum alloy suitcase made with aviation-grade aluminum alloy. Its 250W brushless motor gets you where you're going in a snap, and if you're sitting still, you can use its lithium battery to charge up your phone and other devices. $899 Shop Now

Luggex Carry-On Luggage with USB Port Amazon Luggex Carry-On Luggage with USB Port This fashionable luggage set comes with both USB-A and USB-C charging ports so you can add your own power bank and fill up on power while out and about. It also offers a separate cosmetic case that you can carry all those important goodies in that you can't lose on the way to your destination. $100 Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner Amazon Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner This bag is small enough to fit under your seat once you board the plane, so you can keep a close eye on it. It also has a USB port so you can charge everything up on the go. With its multiple pockets and other compartment features, it's perfect for just about any use case. $145 $108 Shop Now

Space Suitcases Smart Rideable Suitcase Amazon Space Suitcases Smart Rideable Suitcase This fun, space age-esque suitcase is half motorized scooter, half luggage. It has a built-in electric motor that means you can sit down and ride through the airport, train station, or wherever you're going. Just pack your belonging and get gong. It has 26 liters of storage and a TSA-approved lock built-in. Plus, its 250W motor can get you where you want to go quickly, even with a full compartment. $999 Shop Now

Nomatic Travel Pack Amazon Nomatic Travel Pack If you don't have enough items to necessitate a larger hardshell bag or even a larger carry-on, consider this waterproof, expandable backpack that has plenty of room for laptops, clothes, and other essentials. It has an RFID lockable security pocket, a USB port, plenty of pockets, and 30 liters of space for everything you need to bring with you. $300 Shop Now

