Shopping

Best Star Wars Day 2022 Deals: Save on Star Wars Pajamas and Clothes at Hanna Andersson

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Star Wars Pajamas and Clothing at Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson

Star Wars Day (or May the 4th) is all about celebrating the iconic franchise, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate Star Wars Day than to dress up in our favorite themed merch. If you don't have any Star Wars apparel yet, Hanna Andersson has you covered with some special deals on a space-defying collection.

From dresses for your little ones to t-shirts, hoodies and even matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection of Star Wars pajamas and clothes to choose from. The best part is that the entire collection is on sale — select styles are marked down as low as $14.

Shop Star Wars Collection

Whether you're a Grogu fan, obsessed with Boba Fett or you just love the droids of the Star Wars franchise, we've gathered some of our favorite pajamas and clothes from Hanna Andersson's Star Wars Collection below. And don't forget to check out our Star Wars Day Gift Guide for more inspo. 

Star Wars Grogu Matching Family Pajamas
Star Wars Grogu Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Grogu Matching Family Pajamas

Dress the whole family up in this Grogu-themed pajama set. Just add on family members and build your own PJ set decorated with Baby Yoda.

$24 AND UP$14
Star Wars the Child Sleeper
Star Wars the child Sleeper
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars the Child Sleeper

You can never have enough Baby Yoda merch, and now you can dress your little one up in a Grogu onesie pajamas from Hanna Andersson.

$46$23
Adult Star Wars Vader Stripe Long John Top
Adult Star Wars Vader Stripe Long John Top
Hanna Andersson
Adult Star Wars Vader Stripe Long John Top

Join the dark side of the Force in this stylish long sleeve top inspired by Darth Vader himself.

$50$20
AU Star Wars Vader Stripe LJ Bottom
AU Star Wars Vader Stripe LJ Bottom
Hanna Andersson
AU Star Wars Vader Stripe LJ Bottom

Of course, you can't just wear a Darth Vader shirt. Finish the look with these cute striped long john bottoms.

$50$25
Star Wars Summer Tank Dress
Star Wars Summer Tank Dress
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Summer Tank Dress

Help your kids get ready to show off their fandom in style thanks to this cute Star Wars dress. 

$46$28
Star Wars The Mandalorian Hoodie
Star Wars The Mandalorian Hoodie
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars The Mandalorian Hoodie

Your kids don't have to travel to a galaxy far far away to dress like Boba Fett. Surprise your little ones with this adorable Mandalorian hoodie the next time your family sits down to watch The Return of the Jedi.

$64$38
Star Wars Graphic Tee In Cotton Jersey
Star Wars Graphic Tee in Cotton Jersey
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Graphic Tee In Cotton Jersey

This Ahsoka Tano T-shirt is made from an ultra-comfortable organic cotton fabric, which also makes it great for sensitive skin.

$34$20
Star Wars Grogu Pilot Cap
Star Wars Grogu Pilot Cap
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Grogu Pilot Cap

Who knows: This cute Grogu pilot cap might make your little ones Force-sensitive. 

$24$14
Star Wars Stripe Long John Pajamas
Star Wars Stripe Long John Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Stripe Long John Pajamas

Wear this soft Stormtrooper pajama set to bed and feel refreshed and ready to start the next day.

$50$30
Star Wars Boxer Briefs 5-Pack
Star Wars Boxer Briefs 5-Pack
Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Boxer Briefs 5-Pack

If you really want to be dressed head to toe in Star Wars merch, then you can't go without some Star Wars-themed boxer briefs from Hanna Andersson.

$52$31

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Deals on 'Star Wars' Lego Sets at Amazon for Star Wars Day

Fan-Favorite 'Star Wars' Gift Guide for May the 4th

The Biggest Video Games Releasing in May 2022

New Funko Pops to Collect This Year: Pre-Order ‘Moon Knight’ Pops

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Accessories