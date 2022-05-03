Best Star Wars Day 2022 Deals: Save on Star Wars Pajamas and Clothes at Hanna Andersson
Star Wars Day (or May the 4th) is all about celebrating the iconic franchise, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate Star Wars Day than to dress up in our favorite themed merch. If you don't have any Star Wars apparel yet, Hanna Andersson has you covered with some special deals on a space-defying collection.
From dresses for your little ones to t-shirts, hoodies and even matching pajama sets for the whole family, Hanna Andersson has a huge selection of Star Wars pajamas and clothes to choose from. The best part is that the entire collection is on sale — select styles are marked down as low as $14.
Whether you're a Grogu fan, obsessed with Boba Fett or you just love the droids of the Star Wars franchise, we've gathered some of our favorite pajamas and clothes from Hanna Andersson's Star Wars Collection below. And don't forget to check out our Star Wars Day Gift Guide for more inspo.
Dress the whole family up in this Grogu-themed pajama set. Just add on family members and build your own PJ set decorated with Baby Yoda.
You can never have enough Baby Yoda merch, and now you can dress your little one up in a Grogu onesie pajamas from Hanna Andersson.
Join the dark side of the Force in this stylish long sleeve top inspired by Darth Vader himself.
Of course, you can't just wear a Darth Vader shirt. Finish the look with these cute striped long john bottoms.
Help your kids get ready to show off their fandom in style thanks to this cute Star Wars dress.
Your kids don't have to travel to a galaxy far far away to dress like Boba Fett. Surprise your little ones with this adorable Mandalorian hoodie the next time your family sits down to watch The Return of the Jedi.
This Ahsoka Tano T-shirt is made from an ultra-comfortable organic cotton fabric, which also makes it great for sensitive skin.
Who knows: This cute Grogu pilot cap might make your little ones Force-sensitive.
Wear this soft Stormtrooper pajama set to bed and feel refreshed and ready to start the next day.
If you really want to be dressed head to toe in Star Wars merch, then you can't go without some Star Wars-themed boxer briefs from Hanna Andersson.
