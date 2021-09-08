Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Fall Sale
Summer is, unofficially, over, but there's a lot to look forward to with the new season: fall sales! While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings. Right now, you can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's fall sale.
With Amazon's fall sale, you can still score a deal on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.
We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's fall sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's fall sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.
ET's Favorite Amazon's fall dealson Devices and Electronics:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Fall Sale
Abercrombie Is Having a Comeback -- Shop These Fall Essentials Now
This Peloton Dupe Is 20% Off During Walmart's Fall Sale
Your Guide to Pairing Jeans and Boots This Fall
Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe
Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall