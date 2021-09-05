Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale to Shop Now
It's Labor Day weekend and while some of us are busy with Labor Day cookouts, we're focused on shopping Labor Day sales! If you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and that's where we're shopping. Right now, you can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Labor Day deals.
With Amazon's Labor Day sale, you can still score a deal on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.
We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.
ET's Favorite Amazon's Labor Day dealson Devices and Electronics:
