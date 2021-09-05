It's Labor Day weekend and while some of us are busy with Labor Day cookouts, we're focused on shopping Labor Day sales! If you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and that's where we're shopping. Right now, you can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Labor Day deals.

With Amazon's Labor Day sale, you can still score a deal on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, the Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, the best-selling Echo Dot or other Echo device and more must-have Amazon gear with Amazon deals. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Labor Day dealson Devices and Electronics:

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 Buy Now

Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 The latest release of the Echo Show gives you so much more. Its HD touchscreen, stereo speakers and adaptive color for video calls and fit-anywhere entertainment will take your smart home status up a notch. $100 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch Amazon Garmin 010-02174-01 Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming. $272 (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Fossil Gen 5 Amazon Fossil Gen 5 This Fossil Gen 5 smart watch has an always-on display with thousands of watch faces so you can personalize and monitor your exercise. $206 (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Right now, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is 50% off! It has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Amazon Halo Amazon Amazon Halo Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice with this Alexa enabled Amazon Halo band. With this Amazon Halo Band you can also get the membership which includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired See who's stopping by from your smartphone or Alexa video device thanks to the Ring Video Doorbell. Install this device at your front door and set up alerts so you'll never miss a package, visitor or food delivery. $60 Buy Now

Furbo Pet Camera Amazon Furbo Pet Camera After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. $170 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $130 Buy Now

Fingerprint Smart Padlock Amazon Fingerprint Smart Padlock Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! $36 Buy Now

