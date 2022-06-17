This summer, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices.

With Amazon Deals, you can find more deep discounts available ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to upgrade all your rooms. We've picked out the best early Prime Day deals available on Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love at Amazon. The deals don't end with a smart device. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for Amazon's best tech deals below.

Best Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. $85 $50 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps. $159 $100 Buy Now

