Best Walking Shoes for Women to Shop Now -- Adidas, New Balance, Hoka, Nike and More
Fall is coming up fast and if you didn't meet all of your summer fitness goals, now's a good time to get started. Whether you are trying to stay fit or get healthy, having all of the gym equipment and attire you need is important. Some people want intense spin workouts, while others prefer yoga. Walking is one of our favorite -- and one of the healthiest -- forms of exercise. First of all, it's low impact, so you can maintain a conversation about last night's Bachelor episode while doing it. Another benefit is that people who walk at a moderate intensity regularly have a lower risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.
But that doesn't mean walking is always easy-breezy. We've all been there: Your "dogs start barking" and your toes cramp, you have aching pain in the soles of your feet or shooting pains through your arch or heel, or plantar fasciitis decides to kick in the second you wake up. That usually means it's time for a new shoe. In fact, these are biggest signs that you need to replace your workout shoes with a good walking shoe.
What you are looking for is a shoe that is breathable and comfortable all day long, cushions your heel and supports your arches. (Plus, it still should be a stylish walking shoe and look cute.) Supportive, well-made and comfortable walking shoe options or sneakers can make all the difference in how many miles you put in without foot pain.
We rounded up some of the best walking shoes for women (check out our best running shoes if that is your thing) that also happen to be sleek and stylish -- meaning you can wear 'em off-duty, too.
Browse through favorites for the best walking shoes for women, below.
ET Style's Picks for the Best Walking Shoes for Women:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Nike, Skechers & More
20 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More
Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 56,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale
Kate Middleton Wore These Meghan Markle-Approved Sneakers
The Best Fitness Tracker to Buy Right Now
Nike Unleashed a Huge Sale With Shoes and Apparel Up to 50% Off
The Best Home Gym Equipment to Stay Fit at Home