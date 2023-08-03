Summer is the perfect season to wear breezy white pants. We've pulled out all those floral blouses, braided heels and crisp, white pants from the back corners of our closet and finally treating our summer wardrobe to the light and airy touch it deserves.

As decreed by the fashion gods, white pants have long been associated with summer style. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, with the summer season underway, many of fashion's top retailers have their own white pant renditions into their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Athleta, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and shop ET's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all summer long.

Roxy Oceanside Pant Nordstrom Roxy Oceanside Pant From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make. $44 Shop Now

