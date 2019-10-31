With a long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel officially in the works for Disney+, fans are eager to find out if the film's original trio of wicked witches will be returning to reprise their roles

According to Bette Midler -- who starred as Winifred Sanderson in the original 1993 Halloween classic -- she's eager to find out if she'll be coming back as well.

ET caught up with Midler at the actress' annual Hulaween gala, benefiting the New York Restoration Project, at the New York Hilton Midtown, and the beloved actress opened up about the recently announced sequel.

"Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," joked Midler, who dressed up as classic movie icon Mae West for Halloween this year. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters."

"I mean she's, in the zeitgeist," Midler explained. "I have met people -- I've met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds -- who say, 'Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35."

As for whether or not she'll be signing on, Midler said nothing was set in stone but added, "I can't wait to read the script. We're gonna see what happens."

Midler also explained that when she and her former Hocus Pocus co-stars -- Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker -- get together, they often find themselves talking about their hopes for a sequel in the future.

"We actually talk about it whenever we see each other," Midler shared. "We laugh, we say, 'Oh, wouldn't it be great if?' Because all of us had pretty much the same experience on it."

Najimy joined Midler at the annual charity Halloween party on Thursday, and she also opened up to ET about the possibility of joining the cast of the planned sequel.

"I heard about it online the same time as [everyone else]," Najimy revealed. "But here's the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we're into, so I don't know if they're gonna offer us [roles]. I don't know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time."

"But I'm happy that it's happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it," she added with a smile. "[And] if we're not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that'd be really fun."

Parker shared a similar sentiment on Instagram on Thursday, telling a fan that she, Midler and Najimy have "all said yes" to a possible sequel.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus centered on a teen boy who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening three witches known as the Sanderson Sisters, who were executed in the 17th century.

ET confirmed in September 2017 that a "new iteration" of the beloved movie was in the works at Disney Channel, with a new cast taking over the roles of the three witch sisters. ET spoke with Ortega a month later, where he expressed that the Halloween flick would be “much more fun” with the film’s original cast.

"I would like to see a sequel, and I think that the fans would like to see a sequel," he told ET at the time. “I think it would be much more fun to bring the ladies back. They’re all still vital and in their prime and capable of doing so much that it would be great to see Bette and Kathy and Sarah come back together to do another movie and I think they would like to."

Check out the video below to hear more.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker Read the ‘New York Times’ on Her Broomstick While Filming ‘Hocus Pocus’

Bette Midler Forgot How Good 'Hocus Pocus' Is Until She Watched It 20 Years Later

'Hocus Pocus' Turns 25! On Set With the Sanderson Sisters (Exclusive)

Bette Midler Reveals She's Joining 'Hocus Pocus' Reunion -- Watch!

Related Gallery