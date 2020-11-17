Fashion

Beyoncé Drops Surprise Ivy Park Collection -- Shop Before It Sells Out Again!

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
beyonce ivy park adidas drop 2 1280
Adidas

Surprise! Beyoncé is dropping another Ivy Park collection. The superstar's activewear line, Ivy Park with Adidas, will launch the second part of her Drip 2 collection, called Drip 2.2: Black Pack. 

Just a few weeks ago the multi-talented artist released the Drip 2 collection, which sold out very quick. So if you missed out last time, this surprise line is another chance for you to scoop up the coveted pieces designed by Beyoncé. Keep an eye out on the Adidas website, where the new range will be revealed on Tuesday. 

The Black Is King creator shared campaign images on Instagram, rocking all of the new activewear, shoes and accessories from her line. Styles include lots of matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, dresses, bike shorts, belt bags and sneakers in black and tan.

Prices range from $25 to $200. Sizes are available in 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral). 

Adidas began partnering with Beyoncé in 2019 for the relaunch of Ivy Park with the musician as creative partner. They released their first collection together in January 2020. The range was gifted to A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West.

Shop the entire Ivy Park collection when it releases and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

3-Stripes Suit Jacket
Ivy Park
Ivy Park 3-Stripes Suit Jacket
Adidas
3-Stripes Suit Jacket
Ivy Park
Suit jacket, but make it sporty. 
Cutout Medium Support Bra
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Cutout Medium Support Bra
Adidas
Cutout Medium Support Bra
Ivy Park
We love this sports bra for its functionality and stylish look. 
3-Stripes Tights (Plus Size)
Ivy Park
Ivy Park 3-Stripes Tights
Adidas
3-Stripes Tights (Plus Size)
Ivy Park
High-waist Ivy Park leggings with mesh panels to keep you cool. 
Knit Logo Dress (Plus Size)
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Knit Logo Dress
Adidas
Knit Logo Dress (Plus Size)
Ivy Park
A body-con knit dress boasting the Ivy Park logo. 
Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park
Make this hoodie part of your daily loungewear. 
Face Cover Small
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Face Cover
Adidas
Face Cover Small
Ivy Park
This reusable, breathable face mask features the Adidas three-stripe design and Ivy Park logo. Large size is also available. 
Forum Mid Shoes
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Forum Mid Shoes
Adidas
Forum Mid Shoes
Ivy Park
Score these iconic basketball shoes with an Ivy Park spin.
Belt Bag
Ivy Park
Ivy Park belt bag
Adidas
Belt Bag
Ivy Park
A belt bag with two pouches that can be detached. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Now - Macy's, Amazon & More

Megan Thee Stallion On Launching Her Fashion Nova Line (Exclusive)

Oprah's Favorite Things of 2020 on Amazon

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Launch Date for Her Skincare Line JLo Beauty

Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Are Loving These Earrings from Cuyana

 