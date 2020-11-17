Surprise! Beyoncé is dropping another Ivy Park collection. The superstar's activewear line, Ivy Park with Adidas, will launch the second part of her Drip 2 collection, called Drip 2.2: Black Pack.

Just a few weeks ago the multi-talented artist released the Drip 2 collection, which sold out very quick. So if you missed out last time, this surprise line is another chance for you to scoop up the coveted pieces designed by Beyoncé. Keep an eye out on the Adidas website, where the new range will be revealed on Tuesday.

The Black Is King creator shared campaign images on Instagram, rocking all of the new activewear, shoes and accessories from her line. Styles include lots of matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, dresses, bike shorts, belt bags and sneakers in black and tan.

Prices range from $25 to $200. Sizes are available in 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral).

Adidas began partnering with Beyoncé in 2019 for the relaunch of Ivy Park with the musician as creative partner. They released their first collection together in January 2020. The range was gifted to A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West.

Shop the entire Ivy Park collection when it releases and check out ET Style's top picks below.

3-Stripes Suit Jacket Ivy Park Adidas 3-Stripes Suit Jacket Ivy Park Suit jacket, but make it sporty. $160 at Adidas

Cutout Medium Support Bra Ivy Park Adidas Cutout Medium Support Bra Ivy Park We love this sports bra for its functionality and stylish look. $65 at Adidas

3-Stripes Tights (Plus Size) Ivy Park Adidas 3-Stripes Tights (Plus Size) Ivy Park High-waist Ivy Park leggings with mesh panels to keep you cool. $75 at Adidas

Knit Logo Dress (Plus Size) Ivy Park Adidas Knit Logo Dress (Plus Size) Ivy Park A body-con knit dress boasting the Ivy Park logo. $130 at Adidas

Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral) Ivy Park Adidas Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral) Ivy Park Make this hoodie part of your daily loungewear. $95 at Adidas

Face Cover Small Ivy Park Adidas Face Cover Small Ivy Park This reusable, breathable face mask features the Adidas three-stripe design and Ivy Park logo. Large size is also available. $30 at Adidas

Forum Mid Shoes Ivy Park Adidas Forum Mid Shoes Ivy Park Score these iconic basketball shoes with an Ivy Park spin. $150 at Adidas

Belt Bag Ivy Park Adidas Belt Bag Ivy Park A belt bag with two pouches that can be detached. $75 at Adidas

