Beyoncé had an amazing 2018!

The 37-year-old entertainer kicked off the new year by reflecting on her many blessings, opportunities, highlights and special moments that she had over the past 12 months.

"Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝," the mother of three wrote on Tuesday alongside the memory-filled video she shared on Instagram.

The clip begins with the "Drunk in Love" singer and husband JAY-Z celebrating New Year's, and then sees them attending the GRAMMYs, celebrating daughter Blue Ivy's birthday, their On the Run II Tour, Coachella, her role as Nala in The Lion King, the Carters' joint album, Everything Is Love, clips of Rumi and Sir, and plenty more.

The video ends with Bey and Blue with a Christmas filter singing, "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

2018 was definitely one for the books for Beyoncé. Expect plenty more from the megastar in the next year.

See more of her incredible year in the video below.

