Beyoncé's Hairstylist Kim Kimble Launches a Natural Haircare Line
Kim Kimble has launched a haircare line for natural hair exclusive to Sally Beauty. The celebrity hairstylist, who creates unforgettable looks on Beyoncé, Zendaya and Kelly Rowland, has teamed up with the beauty retailer on the Kim Kimble Wet Goods Collection.
The range includes haircare and styling products made for natural and curly hair. Some are great for all hair types, too. The line is packed with essentials to be used when the hair is wet. Each product helps nourish the hair to look healthy, shiny and gorgeous. Plus, they're packaged in beautiful rose-gold bottles that'll look so pretty in any shower or vanity.
Highlights from the collection include the Curly Pudding Creme that keeps curls bouncy and luscious, the Coconut Milk & Avocado Oil Leave In Conditioner to strengthen and the Shine Spray that provides heat protection and adds shine.
Shop the Kim Kimble haircare line at Sally Beauty ahead.
This nourishing leave-in hair lotion helps keep curly hair moisturized, detangled and shiny.
Beyonce's hair stylist Kim Kimble has recently launched a haircare line for natural hair. Kim Kimble's Shine Spray adds thermal protection and shine to any hair type. Spritzing this spray helps speed up the blow dry process, too!
Great for dry, damaged hair, this sulfate-free shampoo cleanses and hydrates the scalp and hair while giving volume and shine.
Apply this pudding creme to add bounce back to your natural curl pattern.
Add this leave-in conditioner to your daily routine to keep the hair resilient, strong and healthy. It also aids in stopping breakage.
