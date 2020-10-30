Fashion

Beyoncé's Second Ivy Park Collection With Adidas Is Here -- Shop the Items Still in Stock!

By ETonline Staff
Adidas

Beyoncé fans were busy yesterday shopping items from the superstar's second collection of her activewear line, Ivy Park with Adidas. Luckily, you can still snap up select still-in-stock Drip 2 pieces on the Adidas website.

Most pieces are already sold out, so act quickly! To make checking out faster, add each of your favorites to your shopping list and save the payment and delivery details with Quick Checkout. 

The Black Is King creator stars in the campaign images, rocking all of the new activewear, shoes and accessories from her line. Styles include lots of matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, bike shorts, belt bags, bucket hats and sneakers in bold shades of orange, green, yellow and blue. Prices range from $25 to $200. Sizes are available in 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral). 

Adidas began partnering with Beyoncé in 2019 for the relaunch of Ivy Park with the musician as creative partner. They released their first collection together in January 2020. The range was gifted to A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West.

Shop the entire Ivy Park collection and check out ET Style's top picks ahead. 

Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park
Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Shorts (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park
Cargo-style basketball shorts to wear on the go.

Nite Jogger Shoes
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Nite Jogger Shoes
Adidas
Nite Jogger Shoes
Ivy Park

We are obsessed with these statement-making sneakers -- Beyoncé's version of the popular '80s Nite Jogger. 

Knit Logo Dress (Plus Size)
Ivy Park
Knit Logo Dress (Plus Size)
Adidas
Knit Logo Dress (Plus Size)
Ivy Park

This knit dress with contrast Ivy Park logo panels will hug your curves.

Cutout Medium Support Bra
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Cutout Medium Support Bra
Adidas
Cutout Medium Support Bra
Ivy Park

A breathable, functional sports bra with a sexy cut-out detail. 

Rib Panel Tights (Plus Size)
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Rib Panel Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas
Rib Panel Tights (Plus Size)
Ivy Park

These bright orange stretchy, high-waist leggings are a staple. 

3-Stripes Suit Pants (Plus Size)
Ivy Park
Ivy Park 3-Stripes Sit Pants (Plus Size)
Adidas
3-Stripes Suit Pants (Plus Size)
Ivy Park

Track pants but make it polished. 

3-Stripes Track Jacket (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park
Ivy Park 3-Stripes Track Jacket
Adidas
3-Stripes Track Jacket (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park

The Ivy Park version of Adidas' iconic three-stripe Firebird track jacket. 

Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park
Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral)
Adidas
Long Sleeve Hoodie (Gender Neutral)
Ivy Park

A soft, comfy pullover hoodie to wear whenever. 

Belt Bag
Ivy Park
Ivy Park Belt Bag
Adidas
Belt Bag
Ivy Park

A belt bag with two pouches that can be detached. 

