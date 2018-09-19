Johnny Galecki looked head-over-heels in love during his latest date night.

The Big Bang Theory star recently took to Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of himself posing next to his new girlfriend, Alaina Meyer. The snap was taken during their romantic night out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Last night was wonderful," Galecki, clad in all-black, captioned a pic of the two, gazing into each other's eyes mid-lip lock.

Meyer also shared a series of photos to her own account, simply writing, "Last night."

Judging from their Instagram feeds, it appears Galecki, 43, and Meyer, 21, struck up a romance this summer. The brunette beauty shared the first public photo of the two on July 15, a Polaroid that was snapped at the beach.

See more photos of the totally smitten duo below:

In more happy news, Galecki's co-star, Kaley Cuoco -- who he dated for two years before calling it quits in 2010 -- seems to be loving married life. The 32-year-old actress tied the knot to Karl Cook on June 30, in a beautiful ceremony in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Watch below for highlights from Cuoco's "perfect" day:

