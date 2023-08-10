Things got pretty awkward on Thursday's Big Brother when the show was forced to address the removal of contestant Luke Valentine after he was caught on camera casually using a racial slur in the house.

As Thursday's show began, fans got to see what has been playing out over the past few days leading up to the live eviction show -- including when Luke was caught dropping the n-word while in the middle of a conversation with Jared Fields, who is Black, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. The hot mic picked up Luke blurting out, "I'm in the f**king cheese room, n***a," while talking with Cory, who is white.

Luke, a 30-year-old illustrator from Coral Springs, Florida, tried to laugh it off before pausing and attempting to correct his language by saying the word "dude," instead. He then continued, "Anyways, we were in the f**king cheese room."

Amid some laughter, Luke apologized twice to Jared, who was laying in bed in the room. After Cory and Hisam left the room, Luke turned to Jared and said, "He got more mad about that than you. A little slip of the tongue."

In a confessional interview, Jared said, "My nonreaction the moment, being the only Black male in this house, I didn't know what to say. Anything I say or do can come across as wrong or aggressive."

Jared seemingly played off the incident in the moment, telling Luke, "I should have made you feel uncomfortable real quick. Like, 'Bro, what did you just say?'"

Addressing how offended Cory and Hisam appeared to be, Jared said to Luke, "It's so funny to me. In situations that should be uncomfortable for a Black man, why do other people get more uncomfortable? They probably thought I was going to respond a certain way."

As a result of the incident, Luke was almost immediately ousted from the house. He was called into the Diary Room, never to be seen again.

Shortly after, the houseguests were called into the living room where Head of Household Reilly Smedley read a message from producers.

"Due to violating the Big Brother code of conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game," Reilly read out loud as the other houseguests looked on in shock. "The game goes on and the live vote and eviction will continue as scheduled."

The group then had a conversation where Cory explained what happened. However, Hisam denied having heard Luke say it and Jared objected to having the conversation at all, and said he didn't harbor ill will toward Luke.

"I've had friends like Luke in the past. It's weird to have that conversation. That's why I didn't tell anybody. I don't associate ignorance with malice," Jared said. " Whether Luke meant it in that way or not, it was rules and regulations. We were told clearly before walking into this house. I completely understand the decision. I also understand there's consequences to every action you make."

"It's hard trying to help people understand where you're coming from, especially being the only Black male in this house," he added. "With that being said, Luke, I hope for you the best and I just really do hope it was a learning situation for you."

Ultimately, however, Luke being removed from the house didn't keep Kirsten Elwin or Felicia Cannon safe. Both women found themselves on the chopping block after HOH Reilly removed Cory and Jared from danger and Hisam didn't use his hard-won Power of Veto to save either of them.

When it finally came time to vote, both women got a chance to deliver their pleas, and while the general vibe seemed to be to evict Kristen, this was her chance to change the tide.

"Houseguests, I'm enjoying getting to know each and every one of you and build our relationships. I thank you all for working together with me on this common goal. You have given me fairness and intern I returned my loyalty. You have seen me and my ability to compete in the veto in a mental and physical aspect. I have trained to be here. I'm determined that the best person among us will get to the end of this competition and I intend on supporting you all for each and every one of the qualities that you guys have shown," Kristen shared, delivering a diplomatic and pragmatic speech.

"I'm just here to support you all the best that I can and I'm here to play this game," she added with a smile. "I hope you guys consider me tonight. And let's get it."

Felicia began her speech by sharing "much love" to Kristen and went on to praise her fellow houseguests.

"I want to say to the houseguests, you guys have become my new family. Really, you are an extension of my family. It has been a pleasure and an honor to be in here with you. I have way more game in me," Felicia shared. "So if it be your will, your desire, please let me stay in the house a little bit longer. I want to keep playing this game. This has been a dream of a lifetime. But if it's my time to go, that's OK too, because everything has a purpose. Thanks, and I love you all."

After this, it was time to vote. Unfortunately, Kirsten's efforts were far from enough to sway the other houseguests and by a staggering 13-0 vote, Kirsten was evicted from the house. Now, with the game having been thrown into a bit of unexpected chaos, it'll be interesting to see how the remaining houseguests adapt and overcome.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

