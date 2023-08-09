Big Brother has given Luke Valentine the boot after he dropped a racial slur in the middle of a conversation with his housemates.

Luke was caught dropping the N-word in the show's live feeds early Wednesday morning while in the middle of a conversation with Jared Fields, who is Black, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli. The hot mic picked up Luke blurting out, "I'm in the f**king cheese room, n***a."

Luke, a 30-year-old illustrator from Coral Springs, Florida, tried to laugh it off before pausing and saying, "Dude." He then continued, "Anyways, we were in the f**king cheese room." Amid some laughter, Luke apologized twice. Off camera, Jared can be heard laughing and saying, "Yo, you're off the f**king ledge!"

After Cory and Hisam left the room, Luke turned to Jared and said, "He got more mad about that than you. A little slip of the tongue." Jared responded, "I don't give a f**k." Luke later said, "Well, I'm in trouble now," before adding, "I've been in worse trouble."

As a result of the incident, Luke has been ousted from the house. In a statement to ET, CBS and producers of the show said Luke "violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur."

The statement continued, "He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

Big Brother, currently in its 25th season, has weathered this kind of controversy before. Fans will remember that, in 2018 during season 20, contestant Kaitlyn Herman also used the same racial slur while rapping to Drake's "0 to 100."

Big Brother kicked off a new season last week with host Julie Chen Moonves offering big twists and turns for the 16 new houseguests who moved into the Big Brother household -- including a mysterious 17th houseguest that wasn't revealed until the closing moments of the night: Survivor icon Cirie Fields.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

