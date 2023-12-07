Some Big Brother icons are coming back to try their luck with some winter wonderland-themed competitions in the new spin-off series, Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

The new six-episode event series will see nine beloved former houseguests face off in a series of winter-themed challenges and games.

On Thursday, ET announced the final three players rounding out the cast -- and they saved three big BB legends for last.

Cody Calafiore

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Cody is a two-time Big Brother contestant, who first competed in Season 16, where he wound up the runner-up. He later came back for Big Brother 22: All-Stars, in 2020, and came out the big winner.

Nicole Franzel

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nicole has actually competed against Cody Calafiore twice before -- first appearing on Big Brother 16, and then competing in Big Brother 22: All-Stars. However, she claimed Big Brother victory in Season 18, back in 2016.

Xavier Prather

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Xavier belonged to and was instrumental in forming the legendary alliance The Cookout during Season 23, and made Big Brother history when he became the first Black contestant to ever win the show.

Previously announced former houseguests coming back for Big Brother: Reindeer Games are Frankie Grande (season 16), Taylor Hale (season 24 winner), Cameron Hardin (season 25), Britney Haynes (season 12 and season 14), Josh Martinez (season 19 winner) and Danielle Reyes (season 3 and season 7).

The show isn't going to be a Big Brother season in the traditional sense, however. Contestants won't vote each other out, there's no 24-hour social gameplay, no living in a house.

While the social aspect of your traditional Big Brother season will not play the same role as usual, fans of the show's iconic, beloved (and often surreal) competitions will find them on full display. Each episode will feature three face-off challenges before a final "Santa's Showdown" that will determine who goes home.

Meanwhile, the contestants will be guided by a trio of "elves" -- i.e. legendary past players Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell of season 23, as well as Jordan Lloyd, who competed in seasons 11 and 13.

Eventually, four contestants will make it to the finale, before a champion is crowned and walks away with $100,000.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: