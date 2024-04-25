Chynna Phillips Baldwin is sharing her fears surrounding an upcoming surgery. The 56-year-old singer and wife of actor Billy Baldwin took to her YouTube page this week to give her followers an update on her life, including a recent health struggle.

"I have this surgery coming up, well, it's eight weeks away but it feels like it's around the corner," the mother of three shared. "I have a tumor in my left leg. I've had it since I was a little girl. They don't know if I was born with it or not."

Calling the tumor "totally benign," the Wilson Phillips alum shared that it is "very, very large."

"It's, like, 14 inches long and four inches wide," she said.

As for her upcoming surgery, Chynna shares that she's "absolutely petrified of anesthesia," calling it "the closest thing to death."

She also revealed that this will be the fifth surgery she's had on her leg.

"It just sucks. They have to make a brand new incision," she said. "I already have a huge one-foot scar on my left leg and now I'm going to have one on the interior of my left leg."

Chynna and Billy tied the knot in 1995 and share three kids. Back in February, the actor shared a series of pics with his bride on Instagram, writing, "My Valentina."

