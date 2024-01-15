Billy Crudup made the 2024 Critics Choice Awards a family affair, stepping out for a rare red carpet appearance with his 20-year-old son, William Atticus Parker.

The Morning Show star posed for pictures with his son during the show, as well as after his win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also thanked "my amazing son, Will Parker" in his speech, noting that Will warned him not to wax too poetic about "the importance of criticism and the marriage of producing art."

"He said, 'Dad, if you say anything like that, I'm going to kill you,'" Crudup shared with the crowd, to big laughs.

Backstage, the proud dad raved more about his son, who seems to be following in his creative footsteps.

"He's incredibly industrious. He's a sophomore in college and [has] already made two feature-length films and is just starting a play at his school, so I'm struggling to just keep up with him," Crudup praised.

"And he's about a foot taller than me, so no more timeouts," he added with a laugh. "But it's a real joy and a blessing to see this event through his eyes. So many of the shows and movies that we've watched and enjoyed this year together, to get to meet the people behind it has been really special."

William Atticus Parker and father Billy Crudup backstage at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. - Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Crudup shares Will with his ex, Mary-Louise Parker, though the couple actually split before the birth of their son. The Almost Famous star left Parker in 2003 while she was seven months pregnant for a relationship with actress Claire Danes -- whom he dated for three years.

Crudup and his now-wife, Naomi Watts -- whom he also thanked in his Critics Choice acceptance speech -- were first romantically linked in early 2017. The pair tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in June 2023.

For her part, Parker was nothing but gracious when she was seemingly surprised by an interview question about Crudup and Watts' nuptials shortly thereafter.

"I wish them well," she told The Guardian. "Absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other."

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW.

