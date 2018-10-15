Jenna Cooper is continuing to fight back against claims that she cheated on her former fiance, Jordan Kimball, and was texting with another man that her love for Kimball was not real.

Cooper got engaged to Kimball during Bachelor in Paradise's season finale last month, which aired just hours after Reality Steve published screenshots of the alleged text exchange between Cooper and an unidentified man. While Cooper has maintained that the texts are fraudulent, she and Kimball split shortly after the report broke.

But the scandal continued on Monday when Cooper released a report from a forensic company she hired that claims that the text messages in question didn't come from her phone. The report reads, in part, "an exhaustive analysis was conducted on all data collected from Ms. Cooper's iPhone, iPad, and iCloud backups of the previously listed devices and account. An analysis of the messages and data ranging from June 11, 2017, through September 18, 2018, on all devices did not reveal any of the text messages alleged to be created by Ms.Cooper."

In a statement to ET on Monday, Cooper's rep also slammed Kimball and claimed he "belittled" her after the show ended.

“A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitively confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna's phone," the statement reads. "Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna’s team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts."

"After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically," the statement continues. "He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life. She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

Earlier this month, Kimball posted to Instagram an email he says he received from North Carolina attorney Justin Apple. The email accused Kimball of fabricating text messages between Cooper and another man, and demanded that he apologize publicly or face some type of legal action.

Kimball recently spoke to ET exclusively and vehemently denied fabricating the text messages.

"I am trying to live my life and move on," Kimball told ET. "I am a victim in this."

"I absolutely, 100 percent did not fabricate those text messages," he continued. "I'll put my hand on the Bible for that."

He also said he hasn't been in touch with Cooper.

"I have nothing to say to her now," he said. "Jenna and I have been done 100 percent for quite some time. No one has had to be quiet like I have, dealt with calls from her family and much more. There's more to the story that I will never even disclose. This has not been easy for me."

As for Reality Steve, he told ET exclusively, "As I've maintained from the beginning, I stand behind my reporting. Nothing Jenna posts on her Instagram, nor her lawyer's bizarre demands to Jordan or myself, change anything."

ET recently spoke to Kimball about partnering up with fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile and his dance partner, Jenna Johnson, for Trio Night on Dancing With the Stars on Monday.

"You know, you gotta show people that the best thing to do whenever you're going through a rough time is to go to your friends and try to get out there and bust a move," he shared. "So right now, Dancing With the Stars is very relevant in my life. I'm a big Saturday Night Fever kind of guy, and that's what we're bringing to you this Monday."

