Black Friday and Cyber Monday Streaming Deals: Hulu, Peacock, Discovery Plus and More
As the winter weather starts to sink in, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on streaming shows and movies. And with unbeatable Black Friday deals from all your favorite streaming services, there’s never been a better time to sign up. You never know where your next favorite show or movie will be!
Peruse this list of incredible streaming deals, and start cueing up your to-be-watched list.
Now that you're dreaming of streaming, let's talk streaming devices. With these incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices, there's so many things to add to your holiday wish list.
And from now until December 5, Amazon is taking $12 off the Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 off the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), $25 off the Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote, $20 off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $40 off the Fire TV Cube and $100 off the Fire TV Recast DVR hardware.
