Blake Lively Gets Real About Having 3 Children Under the Age of 6

Blake Lively is getting candid about raising three young kids with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The 32-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote her new film, The Rhythm Section, and was asked about having three children all under the age of 6. Lively and 43-year-old Reynolds are parents to 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez and a third daughter they welcomed last year.

"It's like going from two to 3,000," she said about the difference between having two children and three. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered, and it's a lot."

"People say going from two to three, it's the same, you know, it's kind of easy -- those people do not have three kids," she continued to joke. "It is real crazy. But I'm here."

#BlakeLively says having three children under 6 years old is like going from “2 to 3,000!” #TheRhythmSectionpic.twitter.com/FGCmrMwv1w — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

Lively also talked about her and Reynolds being known for playfully roasting one another on social media.

"It's dad jokes right? I'm just a dad now," she cracked.

Last August, Reynolds trolled his wife on her birthday by posting multiple unflattering photos of her, in which her eyes are accidentally closed or she's awkwardly out of focus.

"It's alarming to me how many of these photos he found, though, where I look like this," she commented. "But he looks handsome in all of them. I really need to work on my photo face."

However, Lively said she is "working on something" to get him back for his upcoming birthday in October.

How is #BlakeLively going to get @vancityreynolds back for his birthday tribute to her?



She says she's got something up her sleeve... 🤫#TheRhythmSectionpic.twitter.com/6AuZ1qgRLa — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

ET spoke to Lively on Monday at a screening in New York City of her new film, in which she plays a spy named Stephanie Patrick, who's on a mission to find out the truth about a plane crash that killed her family. Lively talked about seriously injuring her hand in December 2017 while doing her own stunts on the film, which shut down production for six months.

"That day was not my favorite day," she told ET. "I'm not sure if it's the take that's in the movie, because I did shoot 'till the end. I'm the person who doesn't ask for directions and I have a real ego about all that stuff. I was like, 'It's fine, my hand's fine!' After a few days, when my hand just looked like Jell-O, I thought, 'You know, it's time to go to the hospital.'"

For more on The Rhythm Section, which hits theaters on Jan. 31, watch the video below:

Behind the Scenes of Blake Lively’s Newest Film ‘The Rhythm Section’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Lively Slays Red Carpet Comeback After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Blake Lively Dishes on Dark Role in Gritty New Revenge Thriller 'The Rhythm Section' (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He Almost Messed Up His Promise to Wife Blake Lively After Barricade Mishap (Exclusive)

Related Gallery