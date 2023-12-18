Bridget, Carmen, Tibby, and Lena forever! The internet was abuzz with the adorable Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion over the weekend, but Blake Lively decided to gift fans with even more cuteness, sharing additional photos from the event honoring America Ferrera's performance in the Barbie movie on her Instagram and penning a precious note to her longtime friend and co-star.

The on-screen and real life besties met on the set of the 2005 hit film adaptation. They also appeared in 2008's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. They were joined by co-stars Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn at the event and for a casual hangout afterwards, which Lively shared a cute couch selfie from.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women," Lively, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, began her caption.

Calling Ferrera her "denim sister," Lively praised the Barbie star, writing, "She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of. I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."

Ferrera, who plays Gloria, in the Greta Gerwig film, gives a moving speech to Margot Robbie's Barbie about what it means to be a woman in the world, and Lively spoke about that in her caption as well.

"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen," Lively shared. "Because that’s who she is. She’s that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life. I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work. It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always."

Lively concluded her post with a touching callback to the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies, writing, "Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself."

Ferrera replied to the post, "🥹 When your girl gives good hype. I love you forever sis. 💕 Also, your outfit slayed me. 💕"

Ferrera also reposted Lively's selfie post on her Instagram Story, writing, "@blakelively making me ugly cry for the second time this week."

Lively co-hosted the event in Ferrera's honor alongside Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Questlove.

For the special occasion, Lively went in full Barbiecore glam, rocking an Oscar de la Renta hot pink, feathered mini-dress and matching Malone Souliers heels.

Tamblyn also shared sweet selfies from the event, writing on Instagram, "We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake’s closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie. I’m so proud of our girl in such a profoundly deep way, and the path she’s blazing for herself, and women everywhere. What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is. When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it."

RELATED CONTENT: